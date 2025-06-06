A Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in Gauteng student took to social media to share the struggles they face at res without electricity and Wi-Fi

The video showcases the student gathered around a woodfire, preparing their meals, sparking outcry on social media

Mzansi netizens shared concerns over the lack of necessities for students living in university residences

VUT students living in residence face hardship, resorting to cooking with firewood due to a lack of fire and Wi-Fi, leaving many disheartened.

VUT Res students face a harsh reality without Wi-Fi and electricity, video sparks widespread concern. Image: Brothers91/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an age where digital connectivity and reliable power are considered basic necessities, a recent video shared on 4 June 2025 has pulled back the curtain on a harsh reality faced by some university students in South Africa. Posted by TikTok user @wemetin2025, the short clip from VUT students has sparked an outcry and concern across social media, showcasing a challenging living situation that many viewers found both surprising and disheartening.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed students in a campus residence, hunched over an open wood fire on the floor, preparing their meals. The video explained that they lack both Wi-Fi and electricity in their accommodation. Although the students in the video recognised they had been given wood to cook, the implications of their living conditions deeply resonated with a public accustomed to a specific standard of student housing.

Watch the TikTok video here:

The unseen struggles of campus life

The immediate reaction from netizens was an outpouring of emotion and anger. Many people expressed deep sadness at seeing young individuals striving for education and a better future while facing significant hardships. Some highlighted that the lack of electricity goes beyond simply not having lights or the ability to charge devices; it affects studying, safety, and hygiene. Cold showers, challenges with evening studies, and reliance on open fires become everyday realities.

Similarly, the lack of Wi-Fi in an academic setting is a significant hurdle. In today's educational landscape, internet access is not a luxury but a critical tool. Online research, submission of assignments, virtual lectures, and communication with lecturers and peers all depend on a stable internet connection.

VUT students explained that they lack both Wi-Fi and electricity in their accommodation. Image: wemetin2025

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Seabelo Mtendeshe wrote:

“I like this moment yax🥺😄 students are together, cooking outside, communicating, it gives rural vibes I just like it maan.❤️”

She_Locked commented:

“I’ll sleep until electricity comes back. 🤭”

D.I.N.E.O wrote:

“As an introvert, I wouldn’t survive. 😭😭”

Mapro_15 wrote:

“Mina I’d be in my room planning to move out.😭👍”

Refilwe Lichaba added:

“The way I'm scared of people? I was gonna stay in the room and die of hunger. 😂”

André van der Merwe wrote:

“Put your phones away and pretend like it’s 1995. Such things bring the community together.”

YellowBone commented:

“KFC sponsor’ra bana. 😭😭”

DJ Nina wrote:

“Tse ke dinyane dikgolo diyetla.”

Lesibalabadimo0721647641 shared:

“Guys, South Africa e fedile. Only foreigners are enjoying. 1st time I see this.”

anele wrote:

“Introverts are suffering here.😭😭😭”

Discussion commented:

“Get to know each other, hau.😂😂 Maybe y'all share fathers.”

Luvlee Hampers added:

“I love gire hale matepe, y'all came up with a plan hosalng le jele... Nobody died. Kale rata bana baka.”

❤️ wrote:

“I like moments like this, it's not that nice, especially if it's during assessment periods, however, it creates memories of a lifetime.❤️”

Lesedi Rebecca Malope wrote:

“Yoh I'd sleep hauwa. 😭 Talk to people? ha ah.”

3 Briefly News stories about res stories

Source: Briefly News