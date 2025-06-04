A young woman gained massive traction online after sharing her inspiring story of achievement

The babe revealed that she faced many challenges, including multiple failures, before becoming a graduate

South Africans were amazed by her journey as they flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages

A determined young woman has captured the hearts of many South Africans after sharing her emotional graduation journey on social media.

A young lady shared the challenges she faced and conquered on her way to graduation, which inspired South Africans.

Source: TikTok

Woman graduates after multiple failures

Despite facing several setbacks and multiple academic failures, she finally achieved her goal of graduating with all the required qualifications.

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @planettobii graduate opened up about the obstacles she encountered along the way, including moments of self-doubt, and the pressure of watching her peers succeed while she had to repeat modules. The video struck a chord with many who could relate to the realities of academic struggles in South Africa.

She expressed the following while taking to her TikTok account, saying:

"Destiny delayed is not destiny denied. Only I know what this meant to me. What a difficult journey this was. I wanted to drop out several times and felt so behind amongst my peers, but God had different plans for me. This is my testimony, and I’m so grateful for this moment."

After multiple failures and two extra years, @planettobii finally walked the stage at the University of Pretoria to receive her Bachelor of Science degree, giving God all the glory while doing so.

The young lady's story served as a powerful reminder that success is not always linear. For many students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the road to graduation can be long and filled with detours. But her triumph proved that persistence and hard work do pay off in the end.

Now equipped with her qualifications, the young woman is looking forward to entering the workforce and making a difference in her field.

Watch the video of the young lady walking down the stage as she graduates below:

SA claps for the woman's achievement

South Africans were amazed by her journey as they flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

Andy said:

“A dream delayed is not a dream denied."

Jayda Kiing wrote:

"Wow, so proud of you."

Bojacksdiane expressed:

"Slay Bachelor of Science girl."

Kat shared:

"Incredible! Congratulations Tobi!"

User added:

"I have a question, Tobi, so what happens with the visa when you have to study for 2 extra years? Yoh, because the future is not looking bright at the moment."

Lillynashe commented:

"What a God, what a God!! Congratulations, my beautiful sister."

A young lady shared her journey of overcoming multiple failures to graduate. Image: @planettobii

Source: TikTok

