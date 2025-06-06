A local man has taken social media by storm after showcasing his massive clothing haul from popular online retailer Shein

The TikTok video, which was posted under the handle @rito.ngobest on the 3rd of March 2025, has already garnered over 9.1 million views

Mzansi netizens were quick to flood the comments section with praise, with many commending the man's fashion sense and confidence

A local man has taken social media by storm after showcasing his massive clothing haul from popular online retailer Shein.

A South African man unveiled his stylish Shein haul, which amazed Mzansi. Image: @rito.ngobest

Source: TikTok

Man's impressive Shein haul

The video, which was posted under the handle @rito.ngobest on the 3rd of March 2025, has already garnered over 9.1 million views, features the stylish shopper trying on a variety of trendy outfits, proving that fashion is not just for the ladies.

In the TikTok clip, the man proudly unboxes and models his affordable finds from casual streetwear to sleek, smart-casual ensembles. The haul includes coordinated sets, stylish jackets, and bold graphic prints, all delivered in signature Shein packaging.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to his caption @rito.ngobest simply said the following:

"@SHEIN has the best menswear shops ever. Do not sleep on it!

Mzansi netizens were quick to flood the comments section with praise, with many commending the man's fashion sense and confidence.

This viral moment adds to a growing trend of South African men embracing fashion content creation and online shopping. Shein, in particular, has become a favourite among local fashion lovers for its affordability and vast range of styles.

As fashion norms continue to evolve, this man’s Shein haul is a reminder that style knows no gender, and with the right confidence, anyone can turn heads.

Watch the video of the man's amazing Shein haul below:

Manzsi is amped over the man's Shein haul

South Africans loved the man's Shein haul as they flocked to the comments section to rave over his stylish clothing, with some inquiring for more information.

MissMgidi said:

"This has to be the best Shein haul."

JoshBerith added:

"I watched for the clothes but stayed because of the music and dance moves."

Buhlebethu Mculu wrote:

"I've never enjoyed a SHEIN haul the way I enjoyed this one."

Kamohelo Moloi expressed:

"The only Shein haul that matters."

MaKay replied:

"Damn!!! You are stylish."

A raved over the man's style, saying:

"You’re cool. Your fashion sense is top tier."

A man flexed his impressive Shein haul, which took Mzansi by storm. Image: @rito.ngobest

Source: TikTok

More Shein haul stories that left SA in awe

Briefly News reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media. The online store Shein is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shine cart in a video.

A lady plugged all the girls with stunning summer dresses from the leading online store, Shein.

Fashion lovers are in for a treat this summer as a woman flaunts her impressive Shein haul, with a hun flexing her stylish clothing from the popular online store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News