A stylish woman's revelation of a chic long coat sparked a major buzz in the online fashion community

This impressive fashion showcase, highlighting a surprisingly affordable garment, was shared on the short-form video platform TikTok

Social media users flooded comment sections, eager to discover the coat's origin, and praised the retailer for its trendy yet budget-friendly options

A woman shows off an affordable coat she bought from Pep store, Image: @cindylee_miranda

A woman's recent outfit reveal shook up the fashion scene, proving that style doesn't need a hefty price tag.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @cindylee_miranda, captured widespread attention as countless viewers were amazed by her incredible find.

The chic revelation

The video kicks off with the fashionista rocking a stunning long grey coat, perfectly paired with classic jeans, a matching grey top, a cool cap, and trendy sunglasses. With a playful challenge, she asks viewers if they think her sophisticated outerwear is from high-end stores like Zara, H&M, or Foschini, only to playfully dismiss each guess. Then comes the mic drop: she reveals the coat's true origin is none other than Pep, and it costs a jaw-dropping R379!

She then graciously steps back, allowing the camera to capture the full length and elegant drape of the coat, showcasing its flattering silhouette. To highlight its versatility, she ties the coat, revealing its neat side pockets, adding to its practical yet stylish appeal. The entire presentation is effortlessly chic, making the budget-friendly price point even more unbelievable.

Social media users promised they'd get the coat from their nearest stores. Image: @cindylee_miranda

Mzansi loves the trendy coat

The comment section erupted with a mix of excitement and disbelief as fashion lovers tried to pinpoint which Pep store stocked the must-have item. Many users were quick to point out that Pep was an underrated gem for finding trendy and affordable clothing, encouraging others not to 'sleep on' the retailer.

Some confessed they were already making plans to rush to their nearest Pep store, hoping to get the coat before it sold out. Others were keen to know if the coat was available in different colours, showing just how popular this unexpected fashion piece had become.

User @Lerato said:

"Pep and Ackermans, don't sleep on them, ladies."

Thobile Mnyandu added:

"Thank you, babe, it’s gorgeous. I will definitely buy it."

User @Shine shared:

"Pep and Pick n Pay are really coming through for the girlies👌🔥."

User @Hair_byMimi || OutfitInspo said:

"They also have trench coats in different colours. The military one is calling my name👌🔥."

User @LeandraWillemse asked:

"Yoh! Why does Pep not have an online store? Our Pep never has anything🤦🏽‍♀️."

User @M🇿🇦 shared:

"I saw these when I was there to buy tissue oil, but I didn't want to move from the long line I was already in,😩, and they looked so good."

