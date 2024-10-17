A local hun got many ladies excited after sharing gorgeous clothing items from a local affordable store she visited

The babe not only plugged other huns but also modelled the clothes, making the online community see how good they'll look in them

Mzansi peeps praised her for the plug, while others wished to have a body structure like hers for the clothes to sit like hers

A gorgeous babe had Mzansi huns ready to run to Pep stores after showing off some cute clothing items and prices.

The lady shared this in a video on TikTok under her user handle @kgomotsego.lecholo, and it reached 252K views, 9.4K likes, and almost 200 comments.

From the hanger to the body, the babe tries on the clothes

In the video, the lady models the clothes, starting with the pink shorts two-piece, then the maroon dress and lastly, a blue suede-looking dress.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns show appreciation for the plug

After seeing how good the clothes looked on the lady, social media users took to the comment section to compliment and thank her for the plug. Some chose their favourites from the clothes the babe tried on.

User @seiponezwane commented:

"These are actually really nice❤️love the maroon dress looks good on you🔥."

User @Ayanda Jennifer ❤️asked:

"Not related 🥹, but can you plug me with the store of your shoes?"

User @Ntombikayise🤍 said:

"Right 🔥🔥 where do I buy this beautiful body to match the outfits🥰?

User @QueenMother noted:

"Haibo, you could actually attend a wedding in a pep dress, that blue dress styled well could actually eat at a formal event. 🔥🔥🔥."

User @Talia🌹 added:

"Let's not sleep on Pep ...they be doing the things these days😌😌."

User @tankisomabuya326 complimented:

"Pep really has nice things and the quality is good."

