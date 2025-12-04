A South African mother calling out her son for buying pricey clothing during Black Friday, creating a funny family debate about real savings versus hype

The moment hit home for viewers because it reflected the reality of trying to stretch money, especially when sale prices still feel expensive in South Africa’s economy

The clip spread fast online as people related to the relaxed argument and shared their own experiences of Black Friday going wrong in similar ways

A viral family moment turned a Black Friday bargain into a lesson about the real cost of fashion, leaving thousands laughing at a situation they know too well.

The visual on the left showed a woman laughing while holding a phone. Image: @princess248790, freepik

Source: TikTok

On 1 December 2025, TikTok creator @princess248790 posted a light-hearted clip showing a mother scolding her son at home after he bought expensive clothes during Black Friday. The son believed he was getting a good deal, but spending R400 on one T-shirt did not impress his mother, especially after she pointed out that some pants cost about R700. The moment happened while the son and a woman filming laughed in the background as their mother lashed out, turning the scene into a playful family argument.

The story hit a nerve because it reflects the reality of stretching budgets, even during big sales where people believe they are saving money. In South Africa, Black Friday deals often push people to spend more than they planned, especially on branded fashion that looks like a bargain but costs nearly the same as full price. The mother’s reaction highlighted a tension many families understand: the difference between the excitement of buying something new and the practical mindset of making money work harder.

SA family moment turns into a viral Black Friday joke

Netizens related to the classic South African dynamic of a mother breaking down the math while the children laugh at the situation. The content shared by user @princess248790 became popular because it captured an honest moment without trying too hard, showing how Black Friday hype can lead someone to think they saved money when the price still feels expensive.

Online responses showed that people saw the video as a playful reminder about spending wisely. Comments pointed out that the mother made a valid point about using R400 and R700 for bigger needs rather than one clothing item. Others enjoyed how relaxed and funny the conversation was, calling it a typical household situation that happens every year during Black Friday. The tone of the video made people feel connected, because it represented an everyday debate about money, fashion, and the excitement of sales without becoming serious.

The picture on the left showed a son defeated, while laughing at his mother. Image: @princess248790

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Ross wrote:

“I bought a T-shirt for 2K my grandma didn’t talk to me for about 3 months, saying that she doesn’t talk to fools. 🤣🤣”

Manthogwane added:

"We are laughing, but she’s correct. 🙂👏🏾🙌🏿”

Kabelo said:

“Reason I told my mom iPhone 14 Pro Max is R1700. 😩”

MaKhumalo commented:

“That's why they used to build houses, take 8 kids to school, buy food, with 2k salary, they had wisdom, thina its misery.”

SanzaT wrote:

“My mum saw the price of my cologne and told the whole family that this smell costs 3K.”

Rachel Nhlapo said:

“It’s very important to lie to parents about the prices of items you bought. 😭🤣”

Anthony Phemelo wrote:

“It’s funny now, but remember this video 30 years from now.”

Prudence said:

“She is me. 😭 I don’t believe in buying a T-shirt that costs more than R199. 😂”

MmaKhotso said:

“My mom hates pizza and says you can buy a 5kg braai pack, she will never spend her money on it.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News