Thembeka Makhele, a local gospel artist, shared that her toddler was 'arrested' for attempted theft

She showed evidence of the 'crime' and joked that justice was served when a man in a police uniform handled the adorable suspect

Members of the online community were in stitches, pretending to be a part of the open-and-shut case

A woman explained the funny reason why her toddler was 'arrested.' Images: Thembeka Makhele

Gospel artist Thembeka Makhele shared the hilarious consequences of her toddler's mischievous actions. After sinking her tiny teeth into three nectarines, little Leano was 'arrested' by a police officer for her petty crime.

On 17 November, 2025, Thembeka posted a series of pictures of the 'crime' and wrote:

"Nobody is above the law. Justice is served. Oh, yes, she has a right to remain silent because everything Leano Hlonolofatso Makhele says will be used against her at the court of law."

A man dressed in a South African Police Service uniform made the 'arrest,' even carrying the toddler over his shoulder after she tried to run away.

The family's dogs also tried to intervene and save the innocent little girl. However, she was ultimately put behind bars, or at least, behind the front gate and inside the house.

Internet comically comes to toddler's defence

The viral post had thousands of people on the internet defending Leano's actions, with some pretending to be the judge and even her lawyer in the so-called case.

Angie Angela Nhlapo wrote in the comment section:

"The officer assumed it was her. He didn't see her or catch her breaking the law, so the case is dismissed."

Nkanyezi Nonkululeko jokingly stated:

"As a forensic expert, I would like to take measurements of her dental records and compare them to the damage done to the fruits. I will also conduct a DNA test of saliva found on the fruits to that of the suspect."

Borra Mavu Mavuthela added more humour under the post and pretended to speak to the judge:

"My Lord, my client has done nothing wrong. She is a bodyguard, and she was resuming her duties as a bodyguard. She was only checking the poison from the fruit before her client ate."

Danáe Lakay told the online community:

"If cuteness were a crime, she'd get a life sentence."

Jabu Ntuli said with a laugh:

"We are going to appeal that sentence. It is biased and unconstitutional. You cannot do that! Leano is not guilty because she was in her own home when her parents said, 'My children's home, and I am working for my children.' The house doesn't have any sign that says 'Do not open the fridge, and don't eat anything in here.' We will be asking for the release of our innocent friend. We will call Mkhwanazi. Not with our friend."

Noma Tyokatha humorously asked:

"Can I pay for her bail?"

Take a look at some of the Facebook pictures posted on Thembeka's account below:

Thembeka showed the juicy evidence Leano had nibbled on. Image: Thembeka Makhele

Thembeka joked that Leano tried to plead her case (left) and resisted arrest (right). Images: Thembeka Makhele

