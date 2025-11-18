Lamiez Holworthy finally lifted the lid on her relationship with her biological father, Sello Chicco Twala

Following their now-viral dance video, the pair caught many people by surprise after learning that they're indeed father and daughter

However, Lamiez revealed that news of their bond was ignited by steamy relationship rumours

Lamiez Holworthy opened up about her relationship with her father, Sello Chicco Twala. Images: lamiez_holworthy/ Instagram, SharingC2023/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South African DJ and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy-Morule finally opened up about her relationship with her dad, Sello Chicco Twala.

Speaking with DJ Fresh on the WAW What A Week Podcast on 31 January 2025, Lamiez revealed how people found out that 62-year-old Twala was her biological father.

This was after Lamiez posted pictures from her son Leano Laone's Christening celebration, attended by close friends and the Umbala Ma G-String hitmaker himself. The pair posed for a picture together, thus igniting a raging debate about their relationship, from uncle to cousin, and even lovers.

Lamiez, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, claims she once warned her dad about their relationship being taken out of context after spending the day together in one of Johannesburg's most affluent suburbs, Melrose.

"My dad gets calls, 'Hi, we'd like to confirm whether or not you're having an affair with DJ Lamiez.' We were spotted in Melrose, just the two of us, and I said to him, 'Papa, the way these people are looking at us, they'll assume that we're dating.' But he dismissed me."

She revealed that it was only after her mother was contacted that she decided to get ahead of the drama and post her viral picture with Twala on social media.

Officially confirming their relationship, the DJ alluded to having done DNA tests, which revealed conclusively that Twala was 99.9% her father.

"That's my dad, such a cool guy. I am so blessed to get to connect with him now.

"As painful as it was not growing up with him, and going through what I did knowing he would have helped, I don't think I would have been who I am if things were any different."

Lamiez Holworthy claims she was rumoured to be having an affair with her dad, Sello Chicco Twala. Image: Lee_Raa_Tuu_M

Source: Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that Twala may have met Lamiez's mother and manager, Imelda Klow, when they were starting in the entertainment industry, but decided to keep their relationship a secret "to avoid any challenges."

Although Lamiez only reunited with her biological father in her adult years, she was never short of a father figure in her life. She was loved and raised by her mother and late stepfather, Enver Holworthy,

She recently credited him for her success, revealing that he would drive her to gigs in a security van. In her interview with DJ Fresh, Lamiez said her stepfather went out of his way to make sure she and her siblings were well cared for. He sadly passed away in 2019.

The DJ also revealed that despite her years of hard work as a philanthropist, businesswoman, TV and radio personality, she also faced nepotism allegations for being Chicco Twala's daughter.

Their relationship piqued public interest after they were spotted dancing together at a family celebration. Lamiez’s story provided much-needed clarity to those seeking answers, while confusing others who were unaware.

Watch Lamiez Holworthy's interview below.

Social media erupts over Lamiez Holworthy's interview

Fans were today years old when they learned that Lamiez was the daughter of the legendary Sello Chicco Twala, and their reactions were hilarious.

Tshepi155034032 was shocked:

"Dad how? Bathong lena."

Awesum_Mo was puzzled:

"Why does it feel weird to fathom that Chicco Twala is Khuli Chana's father-in-law?"

irvin_stunna admitted:

"I was today years old."

Social media users were unaware that Lamiez Holworthy and Sello Chicco Twala were related, let alone father and daughter. Image: ZimojaL

Source: Twitter

Thathoooooo said:

"Come on. Lamiez’s father passed years ago."

rifiloedikgale connected the dots:

"Hang on. So Longwe and Lamiez are siblings?"

Fisaso_01 wrote:

"This is news to me."

