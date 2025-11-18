South African actress Mandisa 'ZuluMecca' Nduna recently shared a shocking revelation about her time in the US

The Bad Influencer star disclosed that she was asked for her ID so that she could be able to buy any booze in America

Nduna posted a video sharing this information on TikTok, which quickly went viral

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mandisa shared her USA experience on social media. Image: @zulumecca

Source: Instagram

Bathong, the South African actress Mandisa 'ZuluMecca' Nduna, had a very weird experience during her time in America, which ignited many reactions on social media.

The bad Influencer actress had many netizens talking on the internet after she shared a video of herself revealing that she was asked to present her Identity Document before they could sell her any alcoholic beverages.

However, Nduna's clip about her experience in Trump's country isn't the first many have seen on social media, as many other people have also shared their positive and negative stories about their experience.

The star's video quickly garnered traction on TikTok and also sparked a debate among netizens, not forgetting some had comparisons between the two countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mandisa's experience in the US

Shortly after the star's video went viral on social media, many netizens were in awe that she had to present her ID before being sold alcoholic beverages. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Khenny said:

"Lapho, I started playing lotto at 15, and no one would ask me questions."

Mamfeka wrote:

"They always ask for an ID. It’s a rule for most restaurants there."

Oyama_n commented:

"Sana, im 23, and my lil cuz gets in everywhere and I must always show my ID and she's 18, like what!"

n.ola responded:

"I started going to liquor stores in SA ngina 14, and they’d ask for my older cousin's IDs after letting me in. She was 18."

Khanyisile Dodovu replied:

"Please! The first time my dad sent me out to the liquor store to buy him something, they sent me out even after showing them my ID. That was my first and last time."

Chilly-M mentioned:

"People in their 60s also produce their ID. This one was a culture shock for me."

thabztee stated:

"DUDE! I was asked for my ID in the UK, and I had left my passport in the hotel. I had to walk back and fetch it just so that I could buy alcohol. Clearly, there's something in the African water that makes us look 10 years younger."

Eleonoire wrote:

"Seems to me it was more of a disbelief of how gorgeous you are, AI is getting too real!"

SA react to Mandisa being asked for her ID to buy booze in the USA. Image: @zulumecca

Source: Instagram

3 stories about Americans in South Africa

Source: Briefly News