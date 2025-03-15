A man from America showed people how happy he is to have moved to South Africa in a video where he raved about the country

The TikTok creator proudly shared a post showing his high quality of life since moving from the USA

South African online users shared their thoughts as the American listed his favourite parts about living in Mzansi

A video of an American in South Africa went viral as he raved about living in Africa. The man shared a candid take on how his life changed after moving to South Africa.

A man from the USA shared that his life changed for the better after moving to the USA. Image: Robert Daly / bigsbudaofficial / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of the man was reposted on X and got even more attention from locals. People reflected on South Africa as a country after watching the American man discuss the best aspects of Mzansi, including the friendly police.

American man happily in South Africa

A man, @bigsbudaofficial, posted a video showing people that he lives a good life in South Africa. The TikTok creator said he would not have been able to live the soft life in America and his video was reposted by @pmcafrica. The man shows that he is now able to have a large house and a high standard of living. He also said that he appreciates that the police are not as brutal as those in America because they simply want "cool drink money". Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA discusses American man enjoying Mzansi

Many people commented and said they couldn't blame the man for enjoying South Africa. People declared that South Africa is the best country in the world. Others complained that videos of Americans praising South Africa would encourage more to move from the USA and raise property prices in South Africa. The average cost of a home in the US is R7 629 377 while in South Africa it is R1 422 992.

The average house in the USA costs nearly seven times more than in South Africa. Image: JasonDoiy

Source: Getty Images

@HassanAlbadawi5 said:

"Thank you, you speak very well of my country. We love people like you, I can tell you are proud of being in South Africa, your homeland land, mother Africa, where all black people originally from. Feel at home,e this is your home."

@unclescrooch commented:

"SA is the best country in the world."

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"You see it’s nice here bro."

@tmotaung646 complained:

"They are going to move here in numbers and increase the price of properties, which we currently can't afford anyway."

@thatkcguy__ added:

"Americans move abroad with their high remote job salaries and start bashing America. Off course life will better there, you will live like a king. Get a local job with local salary then come let’s talk."

@DuvhaSun pointed out:

"He already knows about "cold drink.'"

@nokwanekgabo was unimpressed:

"The last part is disappointing and embarrassing. Stop it @JoburgMPD guys please 🙏🏽"

4 Briefly News stories about Americans in SA

A video shows Americans who went on a real estate tour and their presence sparked divided reactions about foreigners enjoying the property market in South Africa.

One American tourist took to TikTok and posted a video complaining about discrimination while in South Africa.

South Africans showered a tourist with lots of love at an airport after he came back to the country for another visit.

An American man shared his honest opinion about Oros in a TikTok video and South Africans were not having it.

Source: Briefly News