One gent from America shared his opinions on Oros juice in a video making rounds on social media

The clip sparked a massive debate on the internet, and it gathered loads of views, likes and comments

The online community reacted as they flooded the post, expressing their thoughts and cracking jokes

An American man visiting South Africa has sparked a debate online after criticising the popular local drink, Oros, for being excessively sweet.

An American man dragged Oros for being too sweet, and South Africans reacted. Image: @coming4africa

Source: TikTok

American man in SA drags Oros juice for being too sweet

The US man uploaded the clip under the handle @coming4africa where he shared his thoughts in the now-viral video on social media.

In the clip, he can be seen holding the bottle of juice as he expressed his thoughts by saying the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Bro, what is this, it tastes like somebody just put in sugar. This is the sweetest thing I have ever tasted."

@coming4africa then goes on to take a sip of the well-loved orange squash and immediately pulled a face.

Oros is a staple in many South African households, is known for its rich citrus flavour and thick, concentrated syrup, often diluted with water. However, the US tourist seemed unfamiliar with the concept and may have consumed it undiluted, leading to his strong reaction.

The video of man caused a massive traction and many people in Mzansi quickly took to the comments section to set the record straight. Many pointed out that Oros is meant to be mixed with water, while others defended the drink, calling it a nostalgic favourite. Some locals even joked that South Africans have "stronger taste buds" compared to Americans.

Watch the footage of the gent below:

Mzansi chimes in on the American man's sentiment on Oros

Despite the criticism, some South Africans admitted they, too, find Oros too sweet and prefer it with more water or ice. The debate has added to the ongoing cultural exchange between South Africans and foreigners experiencing local food and drinks as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Tsitsi M said:

"You're not supposed to drink Oros on the rocks. You're supposed to dilute it with water. Please respect our national drink!"

Lucille René wrote:

"Honey, Oros neat, or on the rocks is a crime! Step 1, add a quarter part of Oros, step 2 add cold water until your ancestors tell you to stop, step 3 add ice as desired. Step 4 enjoy."

Glacial Gummy expressed:

"That’s our national drink. Please put some respect in your tone."

Lundi was amused:

"OMG you're drinking Oros raw."

Joseph Moreki🇿 replied:

"Wait! doesn't Oros have instructions on the label? thought it had, but I didn't really check since we grew up knowing it has to be diluted."

Mikateko Chauke92 commented:

"You're supposed to put water and ice cubes, my guy."

An American man dragged Oros for being too sweet, and South Africans reacted. Image: @coming4africa

Source: TikTok

3 other Briefly News stories about Oros

A lady was determined to satisfy her cravings and whipped up her version using fresh oranges, lemons, sugar, and sweetener.

Online users were amazed when Green added Oros to her meat. Seeing the concentrated juice be part of the recipe left many people curious.

One dad decided to spend his Saturday indoors drinking Oros and jamming to Cocomelon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News