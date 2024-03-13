A joyful father took to his TikTok account to share with his followers how he spent his Saturday

The man uploaded a video of himself having a chilled time at his house, listening to Cocomelon

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding him funny and sharing their Cocomelon stories

A father danced to Cocomelon on a Saturday. Images: @monghadibae/ TikTok, @monghadi_bae/ Instagram

One dad decided to spend his Saturday indoors drinking Oros and jamming to Cocomelon.

A TikTok user, @monghadibae uploaded a video of himself having a moment. In the clip, he is wearing a gown, shades, and a pink shower cap - all of which seem to belong to his woman.

The man had a bottle of Oros in his hand while dancing to the Cocomelon tune. The clip captured his child going up and down in the lounge, minding their own business.

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the dad Cocomelon moment

The video garnered over 2 million views, with many online users finding the man hilarious and blaming the stay indoors Covid 19 regulations.

@MthunziB hilariously blamed Covid:

"Covid wasenza bandla... Lemi jovo " (Covid spoiled us, these injections)

@Lindiwe wrote:

"Your sound system making parents think they are watching a different cocomelon. "

@Princess.mpl asked:

"Which Cocomelon is this mine doesn’t have the beat drop?"

@Kgaugelo_Matsimela joked:

"If they dare play Cocomelon at groove, I'm not coming home ."

@visionnobuhlegoboza laughed:

"We are the most childish parents ever ."

@ekisdaiou said:

"Cocomelon is hypnotizing... I'll be at work humming their songs involuntarily ."

@R.M Phoolo laughed:

"Hahahah bona !!! The life !!"

@user5721657434772 said:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

@Thabang Monaledi relates:

"You killed it I relate."

Dad was stunned by R600 Cocomelon shoes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who reacted to R600 Cocomelon shoes.

A hilarious TikTok video captured him looking at Cocomelon bumper shoes as he shouted the cartoon character's name and observed their price, which was R600. He exclaimed that he could "never" purchase them at such a price, LOL. Netizens poked fun at how hard today's parents have it when it comes to keeping up with the latest trends.

