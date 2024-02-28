A video of a man reacting to the price of Cocomelon shoes has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows him shocked at the R600 price tag of kids' bumper shoes

The video sparked humour and banter among SA netizens as they related to the man's dismay

A man expressed disbelief at the R600 price tag of Cocomelon bumper shoes. Image: @mamohau.yona

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi gent could not believe how expensive Cocomelon merchandise was.

Cocomelon leaves man in disbelief

A hilarious TikTok video captured him looking at Cocomelon bumper shoes as he shouted the name of the cartoon character and observed the price of them at R600.

He exclaimed that he could "never" purchase them at such a price, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Cocomelon uzosibulala yazi (Cocomelon will be the death of us)," the video was captioned.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA amused by man's Cocomelon shock

Mzansi netizens were amused by the man's reaction to the pricey cartoon kids' shoes and poked fun at how hard the parents of today have it when it comes to keeping up with the latest trends.

Cebolenkosiwizeboy96 commented:

"R600 abuye e creche nesi sodwa engasazi nokuthi sisalephi lokhu ebuza wena siphi."

Cindyk replied:

"Izandla ze ndoda e sebenza kanzima."

Nosie said:

"Ama-China azosisiza ."

matleeigh18 commented:

"Inkinga entsha shaa."

Thandeka Shange commented:

"Aneva ngempela."

sakinaphiri5 commented:

"Hambo thenga ezase pep uzidwebele Cocomelon."

yoyohlungwane02 said:

"Aw ngeke uzomgcina kwi TV ngeke awugibele."

thobeka zuma responded:

"Mina Sengibuka inzipho nje."

DimplesM27 wrote:

"Haibo kahleni nina‍♀️Ncono abazala ngey’nkathi zoGundi noMazwi."

Nigerian woman with 5 newborn babies complains at night

In another parenting related story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian woman who gave birth to five children some months ago has narrated one of the challenges of parenting them.

In a TikTok video, the woman showed the kids except one wide awake some minutes past 11pm.

@chidinmaamaechi34 said she needed help and was tired. The woman added that though the kids did not want her to sleep, she would.

The woman put the children on their backs. As she made the video, she said the one yawning was hungry at that time of the night.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News