A husband and wife team who run a tour agency are showing American tourists luxury homes in Durban, South Africa, that cost a fraction of what similar properties would cost in the US

In the viral video, Americans were impressed with the build quality of South African homes, with one man noting you can't "punch through the wall" like many American houses

South Africans had mixed reactions in the comments, with some welcoming the interest while others worried about property prices skyrocketing as they have in Cape Town

A couple ran an estate tour in Durban, leaving many US resident impressed with the quality of homes in SA. Images: @the.real.south.af

Content creator @the.real.south.af shared a TikTok video showing a group of American tourists exploring luxury homes in Durban during a 2025 real estate tour. The video features Americans touring upscale properties in golfing estates, expressing amazement at the quality and affordability of the homes compared to similar properties in the United States.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Luxury at a fraction of US prices

The Americans in the video were particularly impressed with the solid construction of the South African homes. One man remarked that these homes are quality and worth investing in since they cost under $312,000 - significantly less than comparable properties in America. He noted that unlike many American homes made from wood or asbestos, these South African houses were built with permanent materials that wouldn't allow you to punch through the wall.

The tour showcased two stunning properties. The first featured curved architectural elements, a swimming pool, and an elegant balcony with patio furniture. The second displayed a modern square design with sliding doors, an outbuilding, and another pool. Both homes are situated in desirable golfing estates, highlighting how luxury living is more attainable for Americans in South Africa due to the favourable exchange rate.

US tourists' reviews of SA homes go viral. Images: @the.real.south.af

Mixed reactions from locals

South Africans shared various opinions about foreigners buying local property:

@Els asked with humor:

"Wait, so most American homes are punchable?"

@RoyalBa@👸💚🇿🇦 gushed:

"Happy to see our brothers and sisters happy to be back 🏠. Motherland welcomed you all and we love you guys 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🕺💃🥰"

@ngwakomonakhisi commented proudly:

"Welcome to Africa guys. You've already realized that here in Africa approved buildings are solid. We don't build with wood & have to deal with water damage & termites, noo! Our houses are for ever!"

@CollenCosta🇿🇦 calculated:

"$312 000 Dollars which is R5 712 59.83 million."

@flymom expressed concern:

"So with all these people moving here our property prices will sky rocket. Cry our beloved country, look at Cape Town property is expensive."

@Andani pleaded:

"Pretty please don't advertise our beautiful SA. We are better off hidden."

