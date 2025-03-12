A Korean content creator (Eodum Chanhee Kim) living in South Africa shared the mistakes she made after moving to the country

One of the four mistakes she noted was that she spent thousands at the hospital when she had a flu

South African social media users were entertained by the list of mistakes and expressed themselves in the comments

A Korean woman looked back at what she felt she did wrong after making Mzansi her home. Images: @eodum_world

Source: Instagram

When moving to a foreign country, there are many things people need to slowly adapt to. A woman from South Korea reflected on the mistakes she made when moving to South Africa, things she could only laugh at now.

We live and we learn

Eodum Chanhee Kim, a content creator and multi-award-winning photographer based in Pretoria, listed the four forgivable errors she made upon entering the country on her Instagram account, saying:

"It's been four years since I've moved to South Africa, and I'm looking back at my dumb foreigner era."

As a side note, Eodum shared that she was already in Mzansi before she met her husband, as she worked at the embassy.

Eodum married South African music producer and content creator Ian van der Merwe. Image: @itsjouska

Source: Instagram

The first mistake the photographer shared was that she moved with nothing and had to buy cutlery.

As a way to solve the problem, Eodum went to the store @home and asked where she could buy a set of chopsticks, thinking it was normal to buy East Asian eating utensils there.

The second error she noted was arriving at a braai a few minutes before the start and not buying snacks while waiting for the meat.

"If you arrive 10 minutes before the braai, the host isn't even there."

Thirdly, Eodum stated that she went to the emergency room/hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and paid roughly R2 000, instead of going to the GP and spending R300-R400 for the visit.

We can't blame her for the mistake, as she noted there are no GPs in Korea. People usually go directly to a specialist or family medicine doctor.

Lastly, the woman was not aware of how the toll gates operate. After choosing a route with no toll gate, she ended up driving in a dangerous area.

Take a look at the list of honest mistakes in the Instagram video below:

Korean woman's reflection humours SA

After watching Eodum's explanation of what she found she did wrong after moving to Mzansi, several local social media users headed to the comment section with laughter.

An entertained @fraedonna laughed and said:

"You are a delight! You should write a tourist manual."

@nella_nala wrote in the comment section with humour:

"South Africa will humble you."

@supreme_kiki4 shared with the content creator:

"It's the accent for me. Girl, your accent is changing to an Afrikaans speaker. That's huge."

A surprised @tesem.dog added in the comments:

"Four years? Yoh, you sound like one of us for sure."

@colleenbush8485 stated to the woman:

"I love how the South African slang is creeping into your vocabulary!"

An intrigued @bevanpetersen1978 wrote in wonder:

"I want to know why you decided to move here."

3 Other stories about foreigners in Mzansi

In another article, Briefly News reported about a tourist from the United Kingdom sharing her five-day itinerary for her trip to South Africa, which had some people asking questions.

reported about a tourist from the United Kingdom sharing her five-day itinerary for her trip to South Africa, which had some people asking questions. An American tourist shared his confusion about South Africa's unisex public toilets. While some resonated with his comments, others didn't appreciate his generalisations.

A European tourist's genuine amazement and review of Cape Town's beauty sparked conversations about tourism and accessibility in the well-known city.

Source: Briefly News