South African social media star City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, shared cute family photos

Following the drama online and the mixed opinions about their marriage, they decided to let loose with their kid

The couple has been under constant scrutiny after Anika Dambuza revealed that she is the breadwinner on a reality TV show

City Makhoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, spent some quality time with their kid. Image: Thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

While the online community continues to dissect the marriage of Anika Dambuza and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, the couple is enjoying their lives.

Following the heated drama surrounding the couple's love life and finances, they shared some cute family content.

Anika and Sihle have fun in the sun

The City Makoti reality TV stars took to Instagram to post about their family fun day. In the posts, City Makoti and her man spent some quality time with their baby Zakkies at the Valley of Waves in Sun City.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a cute video, City Makoti gushed over her family, sharing a cute caption, "Our little family. Love wins."

In one post, Anika gushed about her baby boy's personality. "My nunus, I can’t. I love his personality." She also shared a hilarious story about the baby boy being bored with the lazy river ride.

"Zakkie says the lazy river is boring. He wants something more exciting like a tube slide," she wrote.

Below are some of the cute reactions from social media users:

Nkula_ said:

"At this point, I’m Zakkie's biggest fan. How could one be so cute! Oh my goodness, the tandjies."

173megz gushed:

"Oh mamma, my heart can't deal. He's like: "Do you see me living my best life? Do you?" He's so precious."

Nandiphap gushed:

"Zakkie looks exactly like his fada." It’s that water that tired him, and boy did he have a great time. The darkness sure woke him up a little."

Onesimo.nodoli zikhali shared:

"Haibo his making conversations already. So adorbs."

What Sihle does for a living

In a cheeky response to the haters, Sihle Dambuza made a video clapping back at the unemployment jokes.

"POV: When your unemployed friend does random things during the week," he said. Sihle further stated that it was his wife who convinced him to join content creating full time.

"When people ask me what I do for a living, I tell them, 'I live life.'"

Mzansi continued to troll the couple. One person said, oulik posted:

"He feels ashamed about how his wife embarrassed him, like how she took away his manhood. Now he's explaining it every time as if he's okay and it's a joke, it really hurts him."

Sihle Dambuza's sweet Valentine's Day gesture

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sihle Dambuza's romantic gesture goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to City Makoti's husband, Sihle Dambuza's sweet Valentine's Day gesture.

The content creator asked his wife to be his Valentine; sadly, some people weren't at all moved by his romantic gesture.

Source: Briefly News