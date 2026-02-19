Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard's wife Marise shared a precious family moment, delighting fans with her update on their baby

Their daughter Isabella recently reached a major milestone, letting out her first belly laugh, sparking a wave of admiration and heartfelt reactions online

Fans and followers have been captivated by the Pollards’ personal milestones, from family celebrations to glimpses inside their Pretoria home

Springboks veteran Handré Pollard and his wife Marise continue celebrating personal family milestones, as seen in a recent Instagram post.

Marise Pollard shared her daughter's first miletone on social media.

The couple, parents to two children, Hunter and their baby girl Isabella, born in October 2025, love sharing moments from their lives with Springboks fans on social media.

On Tuesday, 16 February 2026, Marise captured a beautiful moment when Isabella let out her first belly laugh, sharing it in a heartwarming video. In the clip, Marise is seen carrying the baby and playing with her as she reached this delightful milestone. The post was captioned:

"I'm not okay. Isabella's first belly laugh."

Springboks fans join in the happiness

Fans were captivated by the moment and quickly flooded the comments section:

@ncu2kazy:

"Ohh baby that's definitely the sweetest sound."

@shafwatson:

"You guys are literally twins, same beautiful smile and gorgeous eyes."

@amsdefreitas:

"The joy on mom's face is so precious too."

@queen:

"She literally has your eyes."

@theonlyjuls:

"Super cute."

@lipsm16:

"Adorable. Mommies double."

Pollard family life: From wedding to parenthood

Marise Pollard and Handré met around 2012 and tied the knot in 2017 at Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands. Marise is known on social media for sharing lifestyle, travel, and family moments, including her pregnancy journeys and fitness updates. The couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in December 2025. Before focusing on family life, Marise was a former athlete and lifestyle/fitness blogger.

Springboks star Handre Pollard and wife, Marise, alongisde their son Hunter.

The Pollards have two children:

Hunter André Pollard, their firstborn son, arrived in April 2024 and has already melted hearts with his cuteness.

Isabella Tanya Pollard, their daughter, born on 20 October 2025, is the latest addition to the family.

Marise shared both milestones on Instagram, including moments from pregnancy, birth, and Isabella’s baptism. After years abroad while Handré played in Europe, the family returned to South Africa in 2025 when he signed a contract with the Bulls, and they are now building a home together locally. Marise recently gave fans a glimpse inside their finished home in Pretoria, which impressed Springboks fans with its design and architecture.

Pollard’s international career includes two Rugby World Cup victories with South Africa, 2019 in Japan and 2023 in France, placing him among a select group of players to have won multiple Rugby World Cups. In 2019 he finished as the tournament’s top point‑scorer and was a key figure in South Africa’s triumph over England in the final.

