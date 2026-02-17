Springboks star Handre Pollard and his wife Marise marked a heartfelt family milestone with their daughter’s baptism

The Pollards recently returned from the UK after Handre rejoined South African rugby with the Bulls

Fans and fellow Springboks supporters celebrated the family’s joyous occasion online

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise, recently celebrated a special moment in their daughter Isabella's life with her baptism.

Handre Pollard and his son Hunter during a Bulls match. Image:@handrepollard

Source: Instagram

The couple welcomed Isabella in October 2025, after becoming first-time parents to their son, Hunter, in April 2024. They also celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December last year, having tied the knot in 2017 in a beautiful Winelands ceremony.

The Pollards shared the milestone on social media on 8 February, following Isabella’s baptism the previous weekend, with the caption:

“May His favor rest upon your life, our dearest Isabella 🕊️.”

Springboks fans react to the moment

Fans of the Springboks flocked to social media to congratulate the family:

@michellereink:

"Blessings to the most beautiful family."

@melissavgran:

"So so beautiful Marise. May she always feel God's hand over her life and know His way."

@kellymaedilion:

"So special."

@carle_davids:

"Aw this is beautiful."

@maria:

"Congratulations Marise and Handre on the baptism of your little girl. May the Lord bless her endlessly."

@carmela:

"Congratulations. Kids are gorgeous."

@tshego:

"Pure class."

@heidi:

"Pray for her and you as a family, only the most beautiful from the Lord's hand."

@desiree:

"Beautiful family."

@rosetta:

"Beautiful twins born in different years. May both babies and the wonderful parents continue to be blessed."

@soniahusse:

''You are so blessed. Beautiful family.''

@galant_milly:

''Beautiful princess. Marise keep HER under Your wing, brother Hunter is going to make HER BELIEVE She is a boy.''

@fafster:

''Beautiful photos.''

@kari.lubble:

''Absolutely gorgeous.''

@normamulder:

''Most beautiful doll.''

@riahhuman:

''It was a beautiful baptism service. Most beautiful grandma but the best was the pack of flings for Hunter.''

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Handre Pollard returns to South African rugby

The Pollard family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022, after Handre joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers. In 2025, the World Cup-winning fly-half returned home, signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based rugby team the Bulls.

Following their return, the family temporarily stayed with Marise’s parents while their new home was under construction, with furniture being shipped from the UK. Handre’s return to South African rugby has been both professionally and personally fulfilling. The fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter a special one for the Pollard household.

The couple, recently finished building their dream home and gave fans a beautiful sneak preview into its elegant look.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News