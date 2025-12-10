Springboks Star Handré Pollard and Wife Marise Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
- Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise marked eight years of marriage, celebrating over a decade of love and family life together.
- The couple, parents to two children, recently returned to South Africa after several years abroad, including Handré’s stint with England’s Leicester Tigers.
- Handré has signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, signalling a major homecoming to South African rugby and a new chapter for the Pollard family.
Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, reflecting on over a decade together.
The couple, who have been together for 13 years and married since 2017, shared glimpses of their special day on social media.
A heartfelt celebration of love and family
Marise Pollard shared a heartfelt clip from their wedding on her Instagram Stories, marking their eight-year anniversary. The couple, who exchanged vows at the picturesque Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, are now parents to two children: Hunter, born in April 2024, and Isabella, born in October 2025.
Looking back on their journey together during her birthday celebrations earlier this year, Marise expressed her gratitude for the life they had created. She noted that Handré had been a constant support through all experiences, and she praised the memories they had built while living in three different countries. She added that their shared adventures and accomplishments had exceeded even their own expectations, resulting in a life richer than they could have imagined.
New beginnings as the Pollard family returns to South Africa
After several years abroad, the Pollards returned to South Africa in 2025. They had been based in the United Kingdom while Handré played for Leicester Tigers. Marise shared that the family is currently staying with her parents while their new home is under construction and their furniture is being shipped back from the UK.
Handré recently signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, marking his return to South African rugby. The World Cup-winning fly-half expressed excitement about the move, saying,
“I am really grateful for this opportunity… Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.”
Beyond rugby, Pollard recently stepped into the business world. In August, he became the ambassador for Invictus VSOP Cape Brandy, a premium South African brand.
The announcement was made in playful style, with the fly-half who surprised shoppers in disguise during an appearance at Checkers.
Known for celebrating Springbok triumphs with a brandy-and-cola in hand, Pollard’s new venture connects his public image with South African drinking culture while marking his first major step into entrepreneurship.
Pollard joins a growing list of Springboks investing in the beverage industry. Trevor Nyakane developed Nyakane Gin during lockdown, turning a hobby into a thriving venture.
Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.
The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.
