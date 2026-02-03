Marise Pollard gave fans an exclusive look inside the family’s new Pretoria home, showing off their stylish interiors and personal touches

Rugby fans reacted enthusiastically on Instagram, praising the home and the family’s lifestyle while sharing their admiration online

The Pollards continue to settle back in South Africa after years in the UK, juggling their growing family with Handre’s return to domestic rugby

Springboks star Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, gave fans another glimpse inside their stunning new home, sparking excitement and envy among rugby supporters on Instagram on Monday, 2 February 2026. This was not the first time Marise shared snaps of the couple's home, as she previously took fans on a short visual tour on 31 January.

Springboks and Bulls star Handre Pollard with wife Marise and their son Hunter. Image:@marisepollard

Source: Instagram

The couple, who welcomed their second child, Isabella Tanya Pollard, in October 2025, have been sharing moments from their home journey since moving back to South Africa from the United Kingdom. After Handre’s Leicester Tigers contract ended, the family settled in Pretoria, temporarily staying with Marise’s parents while their house was being completed and their furniture shipped from the UK.

“Still in the midst of unpacking, but slowly making our house a home,” Marise captioned her latest post, giving fans a peek at the stylish interiors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rugby fans react to Pollard's family home

Rugby enthusiasts quickly responded to the post, flooding the comment sections with praise for both the home and the family. Some reactions included:

@cheryl.terblanche:

"Lovely with the puppy in the bath."

@tiusyvette:

"Stunning."

@annaline_hopkins:

"Beautiful, hope you stay well."

@urzulalombard:

"Beautiful pictures."

@nicole:

"A peaceful, beautiful haven."

@fafsterfan:

"Such lovely photos of your family."

@kevinmclay:

"Nice to see the family."

@mike.botha:

''Love you so much and can't wait for all the family visits in Casa Pollard.''

Handre Pollard and son Hunter during a United Rugby Championship match. Image:@marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Returning to South Africa and settling down

The family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022 after Handre joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers. In 2025, the Springboks star returned home after signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based rugby team the Bulls. Following their move back to South Africa, the family temporarily stayed with Marise’s parents while their new home was under construction and their furniture was shipped from the UK.

The Pollards marked their eighth wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025. Marise shared a heartfelt clip from their wedding at the scenic Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, captioned: “8 years today.”

Handre’s return to South African rugby has been both professionally and personally fulfilling. The World Cup-winning fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter a special one for the Pollard household.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News