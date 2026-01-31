Marise Pollard has sparked speculation after sharing an emotional Instagram post hinting at a long-awaited milestone

The glimpse comes as the Springboks star and his wife begin a new chapter back in South Africa with their young family

Fans and fellow Springbok WAGs reacted as questions emerged about whether the home marks a permanent move

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, gave fans a gpeek inside what appears to be the couple’s long-awaited new home, sharing an emotional Instagram post on Saturday 24 January 2026, hinting at a dream finally realised.

Hnadre and Marise Pollard celebrated 10 years of their marraige in December 2025. Image:@marisepollard

Source: Instagram

The post quickly caught attention online, with followers speculating whether the stylish home marks a new chapter for the Pollard family after their return to South Africa.

@nikita_dutoit:

''How nice always.''

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@cara0112:

''Looks so so nice.''

@megan__oosthuizen:

''So nice to have you here back home.''

@katherine:

''Aww so special.''

Handre and Marise Pollard’s growing family

Handre and Marise Pollard are now parents to two children under the age of two. In October 2025, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Isabella Tanya Pollard. Their firstborn, a son named Hunter Andre Pollard, was born in April 2024.

The family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022 after Handre joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers. However, in 2025, the Springboks star returned home after signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based rugby team the Bulls.

Following their move back to South Africa, Marise previously revealed that the family was temporarily staying with her parents while their home was being built and their furniture was shipped back from the UK.

“We’re currently staying with my parents while our house is being built and all our furniture makes its way back from the UK by sea,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Pollards marked their eighth wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025. Marise posted a heartfelt clip from their wedding at the scenic Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, captioned simply: “8 years today.”

After several years abroad while Handré played for Leicester Tigers in the United Kingdom, the family returned to South Africa in 2025. They are currently staying with Marise’s parents as their new home is under construction and their furniture is being shipped from the UK.

Handré recently signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, marking his return to South African rugby. The World Cup-winning fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter both professionally and personally fulfilling.

Inside Handre and Marise Pollard’s dream home

Marise has now shared photos from inside what appears to be the finished home, surrounded by close friends and fellow Springbok WAGs. In the caption, she reflected on how long she had been dreaming of this moment.

“Dreamt of this for a very long time, my home and my people,” she wrote.

While the exact location of the home has not been confirmed, the images suggest the family may have finally settled into their new space.

Meanwhile, Handre Pollard also took to Instagram to share that he was missing his family, posting a photo of Marise with their two children.

“Can’t wait to see you soon,” he wrote.

Marise responded warmly in the comments, saying: “Can’t wait x.”

The mother of two recently also opened up about her post-partum fitness journey, sharing honest reflections with her followers as she adjusts to life with two young children.

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard with his wife Marise and son Hunter. Image:@marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News