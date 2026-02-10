Springboks star player and double World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi is celebrated as a fashion icon among rugby fans in South Africa

Mapimpi's personal journey includes overcoming family tragedies and embracing fatherhood in style

In 2025, he was named Best Dressed in GQ magazine, solidifying his fashionable reputation

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi is a fashion icon outside the playing field. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner loves showing off his style on social media, regularly catching the eye of rugby fans across South Africa.

Mapimpi, a father of one, is married to Sasha de Souza and has not featured for the Springboks in recent months. His last appearance for South Africa came on 12 July 2025, when he played against Italy in Gqeberha, scoring a try in a dominant 45-0 Test victory.

Makazole Mapimpi praised for fashion sense off the field

Off the field, Mapimpi has become a darling of the fashion police, consistently enthralling followers with his catalogue of eye-pleasing outfits. In a recent collage of pictures shared on Instagram on Sunday, 8 February 2026, the Springboks star once again did not disappoint.

For many fashion enthusiasts, it is Mapimpi’s sheer ability to coordinate his outfits to perfection that sets him apart. The comments section buzzed with admiration as fans praised his impeccable sense of style. Even Springboks captain Siya Kolisi could not resist reacting.

Springboks star’s personal life and inspiring journey

Judging by the comments, Mapimpi has firmly established himself as South Africa’s ultimate sports fashion icon. He was named Best Dressed in GQ magazine’s Editor’s Choice in 2025, further cementing his reputation beyond rugby.

Mapimpi’s personal life adds another compelling layer to his story. He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party in 2025. Despite facing deep personal tragedies early in life, including the loss of his mother at the age of 14 and other family challenges, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally.

In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen crying while recounting a moment from the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus revealed that players were asked to provide family photos to be integrated into the flocked numbers on the back of their jerseys.

In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, the winger explained that he had no one left, having just lost his brother.

