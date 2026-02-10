On Monday, 9 February 2026, DJ Black Coffee replied to DJ Euphonik's words of advice shared on X (Twitter)

The interaction came on the same day Black Coffee celebrated his birthday, which he marked by sharing holiday photos from the French Alps with his girlfriend

Black Coffee’s response sparked speculation, with some linking it to his ongoing divorce from Enhle Mbali, while others questioned whether there could be tension between Black Coffee and Euphonik

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Black Coffee's comment to DJ Euphonik's tweet set tongues wagging. Image: realblackcoffee, euphonik

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed South African producer and DJ Black Coffee raised eyebrows after agreeing to a tweet by fellow DJ Euphonik.

On X (Twitter), DJ Black Coffee concurred with some wisdom shared by fellow wheel spinner DJ Euphonik, who is also his business associate.

The Grammy Award winner’s one-word comment beneath DJ Euphonik’s tweet raised eyebrows with some linking it to his ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. Others speculated whether beef was brewing between him and Euphonik.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, DJ Euphonik shared a tweet on his official X account. The post was captioned:

“A good deal with a bad person is a bad deal.”

See the post below:

As South Africans weighed in on DJ Euphonik’s argument, DJ Black Coffee hopped into the comments and agreed with his industry peer. Black Coffee’s comment read:

“Facts.”

See the comment below:

SA reacts to DJ Black Coffee's comment

In the comments beneath Black Coffee’s comment, social media users weighed in, referencing his divorce battle with Enhle Mbali. Some asked whether he was feuding with Euphonik.

Here are some of the comments:

@RendaniSing0 remarked:

“I hope there isn’t a beef developing here.”

@LongLiveLeech asked:

“Konje, you two are friends again? 😂”

@GOODKEED said:

“Pisces are very subtle. 🙆🏽‍♂️”

@marc_bern said:

“They'll come for you so bad, Grootman 😭”

SA reacts to DJ Euphonik's cryptic tweet

In the comments beneath DJ Euphonik’s post, social media users agreed with his view. Others advised on how to avoid a good deal, while others argued that his statement wasn’t necessarily true.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mc_Tar_bet agreed:

“Terms can look perfect on paper, but character always decides how a deal really ends.”

@EsmeEccentric advised:

“Amen, and all you have to do is pray over all decisions and agreements, God will reveal what is from God and what is from man, what the bible says? Never place your trust in who? Discernment, my people.”

@svmmerboyng asked:

“What if I am a good person? Don't I count? So, a good deal with me, a good person, is also a good deal?”

@JulesE69646 argued:

“Don't be fooled by emotions. Keep it strictly business! ‘Good person’, ‘Bad person' are just biases that our minds create, nothing more. Anybody is capable of anything; they're just a decision away! Morality is an illusion; don't let it be the base of your decisions!”

Mzansi reacted to DJ Euphonik's tweet. Image: euphonik, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee renews R160 million gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that DJ Black Coffee renewed a contract worth over R160 million.

An announcement video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 February 2026, featured Black Coffee performing and mingling with global stars such as Drake, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz, as well as DJ Euphonik.

Fans and fellow DJs flooded the comments with praise for DJ Black Coffee and celebrated his return.

Source: Briefly News