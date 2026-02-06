Springboks star Cobus Wiese and his wife, Rike‑Mari, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Joas Daniel “JD” Wiese

The Wiese family shares the joy with big sister Elari, celebrating the newborn just after the expected late January/early February 2026 due date

The Springboks’ off-field family celebrations continue, following several teammates welcoming children in 2025 and 2026

Springbok and Bulls rugby forward Cobus Wiese and his wife, Rike‑Mari, joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Joas Daniel “JD” Wiese, confirming the arrival in early February 2026.

The couple shared the news on Thursday, 5 February 2026, with family photos showing Cobus, Rike‑Mari and big sister Elari meeting the newborn for the first time. The new addition arrived close to his expected late January/early February due date, delighting the Wiese family and fans.

Springboks fans show them love

Rugby supporters flooded the comments under the announcement, sharing warm congratulations:

@simeeeef:

“So cute. Congratulations.”

@louwrettew:

“Congratulations, you guys.”

@lianeleroux:

“Awww congratulations, most beautiful mom.”

@cecilenieuwould:

“AG Rike and Cobie we are so happy to be with you‑there is No greater love.”

@veronicaroux:

“That’s cute congratulations.”

@andrea_andrews:

“Wow. He is so beautiful.”

@candicesainbury:

''Ah congrats guys, that is the happiest little sister I have ever seen; he is gorgeous.''

Born 2 June 1997 in Upington, South Africa, Wiese is a versatile lock/flanker for the Vodacom Bulls in domestic rugby. After a four‑year stint with Sale Sharks in England, he returned home ahead of the 2024‑25 United Rugby Championship season, boosting his bid for continued Springbok honours in green and gold alongside his older brother, Jasper.

As of 27 November 2025, Cobus Wiese has earned 2 Test caps for the Springboks. Both came in 2025, including his debut against Italy in July 2025 and a second appearance against Georgia later that month.

Springboks’ baby boom

The Springboks’ extended family continues to grow, with several stars welcoming children in 2025 and 2026:

Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, welcomed their second child, daughter Isabella Tanya, on 20 October 2025, adding to their family alongside son Hunter. Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby girl, on 24 October 2025, after first announcing her pregnancy earlier that year.

Springbok great Faf de Klerk and wife Miné also expanded their family with their second daughter, Yuke, on 20 November 2025, months after their first child, Remi‑Ré, was born. Rising Bok winger Edwill van der Merwe and his wife, Nadine, became parents for the first time in 2025, sharing homecoming photos of their newborn on social media.

