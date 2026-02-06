Siya Kolisi offered a candid glimpse into fatherhood after opening up about a school moment involving his son, Nicholas, that struck a chord with parents nationwide

The Springboks captain used social media to reflect on the pressures South African pupils face when learning Afrikaans as an additional language

Kolisi’s honest and humorous take on academic expectations sparked widespread reactions online, with fans praising both his parenting and his son’s determination

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi recently shared a heartwarming moment with his son, Nicholas, that resonated with parents across South Africa.

The rugby icon reflected on his 11-year-old’s dedication to learning Afrikaans in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Siya Kolisi speaks of Nicholas's Afrikaans struggles

While waiting in his car during school pick-up, Siya opened up about the pressures students face when learning Afrikaans as a second language. For many South African children, oral exams and classroom participation in Afrikaans can be stressful, especially when bridging the gap between English or isiXhosa and Afrikaans.

Siya revealed that Nicholas was disappointed with his recent Afrikaans marks. Reflecting on his own school days, the Springboks captain admitted his grasp of the language was far weaker.

“I would have done so much to get the mark that he got,” Siya said with a laugh, noting that he was even jokingly chased out of Afrikaans class.

Siya Kolisi celebrates his son’s drive

Despite his own challenges with the language, Siya expressed immense pride in Nicholas’s ambition and dedication. While Siya can manage basic phrases such as “Hoe gaan dit met jou” and “Goeie môre,” he acknowledged that his son’s academic commitment surpasses anything he achieved at that age.

South Africans found his reflections humorous yet so relatable and chimed in the comments section:

:@bongiwe_indlovukazi:

''We are so proud of him for wanting more out of life.''

@budke:

''Just be proud dad and give him the support and support.''

@jessekriel15:

''Hold on buda.''

@vvdmerwe87:

''I love you, our captain.''

@beatrixroux:

''Proud of him doing Afrikaans. Let him watch Afrikaans soapies on tv.''

@emileetzebeth:

''Let Eben and myself give him some lekker lessons.''

@honeybee.blonde:

''Let him watch an Afrikaans show with English subtitles on.Music too. Easy way to pick up new vocabulary with pronunciation.''

Siya and his wife, Rachel, announced their divorce in October 2024 but remain committed to co-parenting their children. The rugby star frequently shares precious moments with his kids on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his role as a devoted father.

Recently, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch influencer Rachel John, but he continues to prioritise his children. Earlier this year, Rachel shared an emotional TikTok post when the children flew alone to visit their father for the first time, describing the moment as “hard” for her.

During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing his rugby career with family life.

