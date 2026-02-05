“Son of the Soil”: Siya Kolisi Met With an Igwijo During Morning Shopping Delights South Africans
- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went shopping this morning and shared what he had experienced
- People in various work uniforms participated in an igwijo that praised the Rugby World Cup-winning champion's name
- Social media users appreciated Siya's demeanour and called him the leader of the people
Siya Kolisi, South Africa's beloved Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain, showed his fans and followers how he was pleasantly greeted with an igwijo during a round of shopping. South Africans appreciated how down-to-earth he was with the people who adored him.
The star athlete shared the video on 5 February 2026 at 10.30am, and in the clip, a crowd, dressed in their various uniforms, partook in an igwigo that sang about Siya as a saviour.
The father of two, who also sang along, captioned his post:
"Casual morning shop in Cape Town."
While Siya mentioned the city he was in, he didn't mention the store or shopping mall he visited.
Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Siya's account below:
Siya Kolisi's igwijo delights South Africans
Several members of the online community took to the comment section to talk about "the people's captain."
Deon Marshall Ruiters simply said:
"Son of the soil."
Shane Mcgowan shared with the public:
"The leader for the people. No arrogance, walking with shades on, or ignoring the public. Gracefully embracing everyone."
Skiebo Robertos wrote to the sports star:
"Siya, you bring so much joy to a lot of us. Thank you, my favourite Captain Boom."
Arlene Weston added in the comments:
"I would love to bump into this guy at the shops."
@Jassiney Sharp told the online community:
"Celebs keep talking about needing their space when out shopping, but not this one."
