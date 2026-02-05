Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“Son of the Soil”: Siya Kolisi Met With an Igwijo During Morning Shopping Delights South Africans
by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went shopping this morning and shared what he had experienced
  • People in various work uniforms participated in an igwijo that praised the Rugby World Cup-winning champion's name
  • Social media users appreciated Siya's demeanour and called him the leader of the people

Siya Kolisi experienced an igwijo while shopping.
Siya Kolisi shared a video of his igwijo from people working at various stores. Images: @siyakolisi
Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's beloved Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain, showed his fans and followers how he was pleasantly greeted with an igwijo during a round of shopping. South Africans appreciated how down-to-earth he was with the people who adored him.

The star athlete shared the video on 5 February 2026 at 10.30am, and in the clip, a crowd, dressed in their various uniforms, partook in an igwigo that sang about Siya as a saviour.

The father of two, who also sang along, captioned his post:

"Casual morning shop in Cape Town."

While Siya mentioned the city he was in, he didn't mention the store or shopping mall he visited.

Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Siya's account below:

Siya Kolisi's igwijo delights South Africans

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to talk about "the people's captain."

Deon Marshall Ruiters simply said:

"Son of the soil."

Shane Mcgowan shared with the public:

"The leader for the people. No arrogance, walking with shades on, or ignoring the public. Gracefully embracing everyone."

Skiebo Robertos wrote to the sports star:

"Siya, you bring so much joy to a lot of us. Thank you, my favourite Captain Boom."

Arlene Weston added in the comments:

"I would love to bump into this guy at the shops."

@Jassiney Sharp told the online community:

"Celebs keep talking about needing their space when out shopping, but not this one."

