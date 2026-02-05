Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went shopping this morning and shared what he had experienced

People in various work uniforms participated in an igwijo that praised the Rugby World Cup-winning champion's name

Social media users appreciated Siya's demeanour and called him the leader of the people

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's beloved Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain, showed his fans and followers how he was pleasantly greeted with an igwijo during a round of shopping. South Africans appreciated how down-to-earth he was with the people who adored him.

The star athlete shared the video on 5 February 2026 at 10.30am, and in the clip, a crowd, dressed in their various uniforms, partook in an igwigo that sang about Siya as a saviour.

The father of two, who also sang along, captioned his post:

"Casual morning shop in Cape Town."

While Siya mentioned the city he was in, he didn't mention the store or shopping mall he visited.

Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Siya's account below:

Siya Kolisi's igwijo delights South Africans

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to talk about "the people's captain."

Siya showed what he experienced while shopping. Image: Siya Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Deon Marshall Ruiters simply said:

"Son of the soil."

Shane Mcgowan shared with the public:

"The leader for the people. No arrogance, walking with shades on, or ignoring the public. Gracefully embracing everyone."

Skiebo Robertos wrote to the sports star:

"Siya, you bring so much joy to a lot of us. Thank you, my favourite Captain Boom."

Arlene Weston added in the comments:

"I would love to bump into this guy at the shops."

@Jassiney Sharp told the online community:

"Celebs keep talking about needing their space when out shopping, but not this one."

