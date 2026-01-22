Siya Kolisi is making the most of his holiday downtime, relaxing by the coast and keeping active as he prepares for the next chapter of his rugby career

The Springboks captain caught fans’ attention when he posed next to a black Mercedes G63 AMG, with his Instagram post sparking excitement across social media

Kolisi shared personal moments with his family, enjoying Oros and meals with his sibling, offering fans a rare glimpse into his off-field life and holiday routine

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is still in holiday mode as he unwinds away from the rugged field of rugby, which has become such a huge part of his life.

Siya Kolisi (captain) of South Africa during the South Africa men's national rugby team captain's media conference at Voco St. David's, Cardiff. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi was recently in Zimbabwe over the festive season, where he was spotted with his rumoured new partner, Dutch influencer Rachel John.

The South African rugby star and the social media influencer have been in the major headlines since they both went public with their relationship while they were in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The two were reportedly seen together by a supporter while preparing to board a ferry on the Zambezi River. As they stepped onto the vessel, the fan called out to Siya and asked him to turn around, which he did in a light-hearted manner. The supporter then requested the “pretty lady” accompanying him to do the same, and Rachel obliged, effectively confirming that the pair were indeed together.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Kolisi appeared to still be in relaxation mode. One of the pictures in the slide stole the spotlight as the father of two posed in front of a black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.

In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema. Additional slides capture him working out at the gym as he prepares to return to the field, where he currently plays for the Sharks. He is due to join the DHL Stormers, a move influenced by his desire to be closer to his children, Nicholas and Keziah, who live with their mother, Rachel Kolisi.

Fans online show Siya Kolisi love

Fans filled the comments section to show Kolisi love for his car and the simple Oros moments:

@yay_abe:

"Oros gang."

@lethabo:

"Oros, the staple."

@salome:

"You're such a down-to-earth guy and never forget your roots. Oros is the best. I will always admire you and can never hate you. Life goes on and is meant to be lived. Be happy, live your best life."

@cleanrservice:

"Nice car."

@christopher:

"Great pic, Siya."

@father.threads:

"A G in a wagon."

@lebu_sonn:

"Good to see you still drinking Oros."

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with the Freedom Cup after winning the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

SA celebrities hail Siya Kolisi

Briefly News also reported that two South African celebrities hailed Siya Kolisi after moving on from his divorce and entering a new relationship.

The series of beautiful moments Siya shared with Rachel John during their time in Zimbabwe went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News