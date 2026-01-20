Fans are still reeling after the brutal murder of rising Amapiano star Freddy Da Vocalist

The musician was recently laid to rest in a vibrant funeral service after being killed in a robbery

Reports suggest that his killers were apprehended and are expected to make an appearance in court soon, news that sent fans into a frenzy of emotions

The Amapiano world is reeling from the sudden and senseless murder of budding musician Kamogelo Peace Mokoena, popularly known as Freddy Da Vocalist.

Mokoena was murdered on 13 January 2026 during a robbery, leaving his legion of fans heartbroken by the devastating news.

However, his funeral service was far from sombre, as loved ones, including supporters and his bereaved family, gathered in a moment of celebration for his life and to honour him in the best way they knew how.

Footage from the service, which was held on 19 January, surfaced online, where a DJ was hired to play his vibrant songs and had everyone up and dancing to his hits one last time.

Freddy Da Vocalist was killed in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, after returning from a local pub. He had been entertaining a group of matriculants, who were eagerly awaiting their results.

On his way back home, the 20-year-old musician and his friend were reportedly ambushed by a group of thugs demanding their phones.

During the struggle, the Imilo Encino hitmaker was stabbed in the chest and had his All-Star sneakers taken from him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to DailySUN, his heartbroken aunt reflected on his life.

"He was a respectful child who started singing Amapiano at 16-years-old. He was focused and well-known for his music; we were expecting a lot from him."

Facebook user Tsakane Informer released a photo of the alleged murderers following their arrest. Having already appeared at the Nigel Magistrates Court, the thugs are currently in custody awaiting their second appearance on 2 February.

Reacting to the news of his senseless murder, fans and the online community were enraged as they lamented not only his death but also the rising crime rate in South Africa.

Watch the footage from Freddy Da Vocalist's funeral and see the suspects below.

Fans shattered by Freddy Da Vocalist's murder

Supporters of the talented musician were left reeling as they responded to the photos of the alleged killers. Read some of their comments below.

Nonhlanhla Mthembu said:

"This is all because of jealousy; the poor child had a bright future. These dogs must die in jail."

Somnyama Yena Yedwa demanded:

"They deserve death penalties."

Cbongi'Nkocy HarryPotta was heartbroken:

"Yhooo, this is so painful."

Tshepiso Dhlamini wrote:

"I've never been so disgusted."

Nkully Mokoena was shattered:

"But what's going on in our country?"

Jst Bongy wrote:

"They must die as well. How many people died because of them?"

