DJ Warras' mom, Beverly Stock, spoke to SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis in an interview aired on Monday, 19 January 2026

In the interview, Beverly Stock commented on the circumstances around DJ Warras' killing and hinted at whom she suspects

Social media users reacted with mixed emotions, with many agreeing that there is more to the killing than meets the eye

DJ Warras' mother opened up about his killing.

Beverly Stock, the mother of the slain broadcaster Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, has broken her silence just a month following the death of her son. Warras was killed on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg CBD.

While police shared the role played by Victor Majola, the man arrested for the murder of DJ Warras, Beverly Stock shared her suspicions about her son’s shooting and the events leading up to the tragic event.

What did DJ Warras' mother, Beverly Stock, say about his death?

On Monday, 19 January 2026, award-winning SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis shared a snippet of her interview with DJ Warras’ mother, Beverly Stock. In the snippet of the interview broadcast on SABC News DStv channel 404, DJ Warras’ mother shared her thoughts on his assassination.

Speaking to Chriselda Zozi Lewis, Beverly Stock shared that she suspects that DJ Warras was ‘lured’ to his assassination and was ‘betrayed’, possibly by someone close to him.

“It’s not gonna bring Warrick back. Some way or the other, I do think that he was betrayed. This is as I see too, it goes much deeper. And even if I can find out that he was betrayed by somebody close to him, close to both of us. For me, it’s neither here nor there. It's not going to change how he met his fate,” she said.

Watch the video below:

How South Africans reacted to DJ Warras' mom's suspicions

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded Beverly Stock for airing out her suspicions about her son’s tragic death, others agreed with her that there was more to DJ Warras’ death than the work he was doing at Zambesi Building.

Here are some of the comments:

@mmboswo said:

“Exclusive? We saw her yesterday on Carte Blanche.”

@michellemodika shared:

“I admire the mother’s bravery. ❤️ Could never be me though.”

@JustXavierB remarked:

“I smell a vrot vis (rotten fish).”

@inathi03057471 asked:

“Eish! Iphi hitman? Abantu bayaphela kukhona CCTV after banjwe mntu une message on his cell phone. (Where is the hitman? People are calling out the CCTV footage after someone was arrested with a message on his cell phone.)”

Mzansi reacted after DJ Warras' mom opened up about his murder.

Leaked CCTV footage shows DJ Warras' shooter

Meanwhile, DJ Warras' mother's interview comes days after CCTV footage from the scene of the shooting was finally leaked to the public, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The CCTV footage showed the man who allegedly pulled the trigger and his and his accomplice's movements before and after the shooting of DJ Warras on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. While fleeing, the alleged shooter picked up an item believed to belong to DJ Warras.

