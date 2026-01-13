On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Victor Majola, the man arrested for the murder of DJ Warras, returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the commencement of his bail application

Investigating officer Captain Abe Montwedi told the court the role played by Victor Majola in DJ Warras' murder

The investigating officer also disclosed the evidence they have against Victor Majola

The South African Police Service (SAPS) finally detailed the role allegedly played by Victor Majola in the murder of popular broadcaster DJ Warras.

Victor Majola was arrested and charged with murder, premeditated murder, and conspiracy to commit murder following DJ Warras’ murder. The popular broadcaster, born Warrick Stock, was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, outside the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg's central business district.

More details emerged when Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, where his bail application got underway.

What role did Victor Majola play in DJ Warras' murder?

Testifying for the state, investigating officer Captain Abe Montwedi told the court that Majola did not pull the trigger but allegedly helped the gunmen identify their target. According to Montwedi, a witness overheard Majola speaking in isiZulu to two other men shortly before the shooting, pointing DJ Warras out to them and saying:

“Nangu lomuntu,” which means “here he is.”

Moments later, after DJ Warras ended a phone call and turned back towards the building, one of the men who was allegedly wearing a rasta hat opened fire, shooting the Ngicela ivisa host several times. The three suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Montwedi added that CCTV footage obtained from a nearby butchery would be used to back up this version of events. The footage allegedly shows Majola arriving with the suspected shooter, sitting together before the attack, and leaving together shortly afterwards.

What evidence does the police have against Victor Majola?

Police later received a tip-off on 22 December 2025 that Majola was hiding in Soweto with his girlfriend. Montwedi told the court that he personally went to a hostel in Meadowlands, where Majola was found sleeping alongside his girlfriend and arrested.

During the arrest, officers seized several mobile phones. Montwedi said one of the devices contained DJ Warras’ vehicle registration papers as well as documents belonging to DJ Warras’ partner.

The investigating officer added that data from the girlfriend’s phone showed she had shared photographs and information with Majola. A voice note recovered from her phone suggested that those involved were worried about whether police would discover evidence linking them to the crime. According to Montwedi, she claimed that everything had been deleted.

Following Victor Majola’s arrest, an identity parade was conducted. Montwedi said Majola was identified as the man who allegedly pointed DJ Warras out to the shooter.

Outlining why the state is opposing bail, Montwedi told the court that Majola does not have a fixed address and frequently moves between different areas in Johannesburg. He added that Majola owns no property locally, that other suspects are still at large, and that there is a real risk he could interfere with witnesses, including street vendors.

