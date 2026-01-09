Victor Mthethwa Majola’s attorney conveyed his client’s condolences to the family of slain broadcaster DJ Warras during a media briefing outside court.

The message of sympathy triggered widespread anger on social media, with many South Africans questioning its sincerity and intent

While public backlash intensified, the Stock family reiterated their call for calm, and urged the public to trust the legal process

The man accused of the murder of Warras Stock, has spoken out after his brief court appearance. Image: @ApostleDeza/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG-Victor Mthethwa Majola’s attorney, Dumisani Mabunda, addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court following his client’s brief court appearance on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

Mabunda said Majola had instructed him to convey his “sincerest apologies and condolences” to the family of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

“He understands the family needs justice,” Mabunda told journalists.

Defence claims no evidence against Majola

According to the defence, two suspects were initially arrested in connection with the murder, but charges against one of them have since been withdrawn. Mabunda said the defence is convinced that the State does not have a prima facie case against Majola.

The matter was postponed to 13 January 2026 for a formal bail application. Majola is facing a charge of premeditated murder, which implies prior planning. Mabunda claimed that when the matter was first placed on the court roll, the State struggled to proceed due to a lack of evidence.

“Remember, when it is said on a Saturday that by Monday there will be an arrest, police are already under pressure to make one. At all costs, somebody must be arrested,” Mabunda said.

He added that the woman against whom charges were withdrawn allegedly made a statement that police intended to use to link Majola to the crime.

“From what we know, that is the only evidence the State has,” he said.

Mabunda further stated that Majola was arrested at his known residential address, has no previous convictions, and has no pending cases. He added that Majola was found in possession of a firearm, but insisted that it had no connection to the murder.

“In this building, we have brilliant magistrates who apply the law objectively and deal strictly with facts. They are not biased, and we are confident that the accused will be granted bail,” Mabunda said.

Public backlash over condolences

A clip circulated by MDN News in which Mabunda conveyed Majola’s condolences to the Stock family, sparked fury among South Africans, many of whom took to social media to express their anger and disbelief.

See video here:

Social media reactions:

@sponge2023 said:

“How is it possible to kill someone and then send condolences? Strange. Is that the real culprit though?”

@EmmiieTLO commented:

“This is heartbreaking. So somehow his condolences are going to bring him back?”

@t2humsi asked:

“Will his condolences bring him back?”

@lilth_ra said:

“Total lack of human empathy.”

@Twempewa asked:

“Could this be translated as an admission of guilt?”

Timeline of the investigation

DJ Warras was shot and killed on 16 December 2025 at the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg. On 18 December, City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed that six people were taken in for questioning during a raid at the building.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola later announced that police had identified a suspect linked to the murder and were under pressure to make an arrest before Monday, 22 December 2025. The announcement was made on 19 December during the SAPS Safer Festive Season operations in Pretoria.

Just a week after the tragic shooting of DJ Warras, the two suspects arrested in connection with his murder are set to make their first appearance in court. The accused face charges of murder following a rapid police investigation into the death of the beloved media personality.

Victor Mthethwa Majola, the man accused of murdering Warrick Stock, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Majola briefly appeared before the court on Tuesday, 06 January 2026, charged with the murder of the popular entertainer known as DJ Warras.

Victor Majola offered his condolences to the Stock family, sprking public fury. Image: @AdvBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

In related news, Briefly News reported when DJ Warras’s sister, Nicole Stock-Mabuza, addressed the media outside court. She said the family would trust the justice system and allow the legal process to unfold, urging unity and compassion. “We need love and support. Anger and revenge are not going to get us where we need to be. We must trust the process that is unfolding,” she said.

·

Source: Briefly News