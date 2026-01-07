Parliament's Ad Committee will resume its hearing into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system

Brown Mogotsi and Paul O’Sullivan are witnesses who will testify before the committee, but neither wants to do so in person

Julius Malema weighed in on the upcoming appearances by both men and South Africans shared his sentiments

Julius Malema wants Paul O’Sullivan and Brown Mogotsi to appear in person before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

WESTERN CAPE – Julius Malema wants Parliament to do everything in its power to ensure that Paul O’Sullivan and Brown Mogotsi appear before the Ad Hoc Committee, saying both men must respect the country’s laws.

The committee is currently probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, as a result of allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Ad Hoc Committee will resume proceedings on Wednesday, 14 January 2025, with Mogotsi and O’Sullivan listed as two of the witnesses it intends to call.

Paul O’Sullivan's name has been mentioned at Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee before. Image: @simphiwetwala53

Malema wants O’Sullivan and Mogotsi to appear in person

Malema, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, urged Parliament to ensure that both O’Sullivan and Mogotsi appear before the committee in person.

Malema made the comments during a virtual meeting of the committee, where the list of witnesses for the remaining hearings was finalised. Both men requested that they testify virtually, saying they feared for their lives, but Malema wants the committee to act decisively and hold them accountable.

“No one is above South Africa’s Constitution,” Malema stated.

Malema was not the only one who demanded that O’Sullivan and Mogotsi appear in person, as African National Congress member, Xola Nqola, also said they should not be given a choice.

“These witnesses must be dragged kicking and screaming to the Ad Hoc Committee,” he said.

Brown Mogotsi has appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and will appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Twitter

South Africans agree with Malema’s comments

South Africans also weighed in on the appearance of O’Sullivan and Mogotsi, agreeing that they should be forced to appear in person.

@StHonorable said about Malema:

“He's fighting a good fight.”

@Thuthukile29 added:

“He is right.”

@Bra_Lopz agreed:

“Malema is right. I want Paul called.”

@phakama_darkie suggested:

“Their failure to appear must result in a summons. Failure to comply with the summons must land them in jail. Zondo set a precedent with Zuma.”

@Ju1es24 stated:

“Long overdue. Paul should have been summoned last year.”

@MarumoMashigo said:

“I can't wait to see Paul O’Sullivan and Brown envelopes, Mogotsi, before the Ad Hoc Committee.”

O'Sullivan allegedly threatens Cedric Nkabinde

Briefly News reported that forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan allegedly intimidated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff.

The incident happened while Cedric Nkabinde was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in November 2025.

Nkabinde interrupted the proceedings to tell Members of Parliament that he received a text from O'Sullivan, threatening him.

