Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan allegedly intimidated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde

The incident happened while Nkabinde was testifying before the Ad Hoc committee in Parliament in the Western Cape

Member of Parliament Dereleen James slammed the incident, and South Africans were stunned and shared their views

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Paul O'Sullivan allegedly threatened Cedric Nkabinde. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan reportedly threatened Cedric Nkabinde in Parliament on 19 November 2025.

Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged corruption in the South African Police Service. Nkabinde addressed the chairperson of the Ad Hoc committee, Soviet Lekganyane, and informed him that he received a message from O'Sullivan.

Nkabinde allegedly receives threatening text

Nkabinde said that he received a message which he placed on record. Hr said that as he was eating, he received a message from O'Sullivan. The message read:

"Get ready, you lying crook. I am going to make sure you spend some years in prison. You were bribed by Mkhwanazi and Mabula. Now you will pay for your crimes, guaranteed," Nkabinde said, reading the message.

Dereleen James slams the text

ActionSA member Dereleen James, who shared a clip of Nkabinde reading the message on her @DereleenJ X account, slammed the incident.

"This is unprecedented witness intimidation and entirely on brand for someone like Paul O'Sullivan, who also continues to threaten ActionSA's Athol Trollip," she said.

Read the X tweet here:

ActionSA's Athol Trollip opens case

ActionSA's Chief Whip, Athol Trollip, opened a case against O'Sullivan on 28 July 2025 in Cape Town, Western Cape. According to SABC News, he alleged that he received intimidating threats from O'Sullivan, which hindered his Parliamentary oversight duties. He said that the messages were a direct attack on an elected official.

Briefly News stories about Cedric Nkabinde

Nkabinde alleged that he went on a boy's trip with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to meet Police Minister Senzo Mchunu when he was still the Minister of Water and Sanitation. He also said that he accompanied Mkhwanazi on his errands.

Nkabinde was also caught making contradicting statements in Parliament when he appeared before the ad Hoc Committee during his first testimony. When members of Parliament pressed him for more information, he admitted that he could not remember all the details.

Source: Briefly News