Ad Hoc Committee: Paul O’Sullivan Allegedly Threatens Cedric Nkabinde During Proceedings
- Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan allegedly intimidated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde
- The incident happened while Nkabinde was testifying before the Ad Hoc committee in Parliament in the Western Cape
- Member of Parliament Dereleen James slammed the incident, and South Africans were stunned and shared their views
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan reportedly threatened Cedric Nkabinde in Parliament on 19 November 2025.
Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged corruption in the South African Police Service. Nkabinde addressed the chairperson of the Ad Hoc committee, Soviet Lekganyane, and informed him that he received a message from O'Sullivan.
Nkabinde allegedly receives threatening text
Nkabinde said that he received a message which he placed on record. Hr said that as he was eating, he received a message from O'Sullivan. The message read:
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
"Get ready, you lying crook. I am going to make sure you spend some years in prison. You were bribed by Mkhwanazi and Mabula. Now you will pay for your crimes, guaranteed," Nkabinde said, reading the message.
Dereleen James slams the text
ActionSA member Dereleen James, who shared a clip of Nkabinde reading the message on her @DereleenJ X account, slammed the incident.
"This is unprecedented witness intimidation and entirely on brand for someone like Paul O'Sullivan, who also continues to threaten ActionSA's Athol Trollip," she said.
Read the X tweet here:
ActionSA's Athol Trollip opens case
ActionSA's Chief Whip, Athol Trollip, opened a case against O'Sullivan on 28 July 2025 in Cape Town, Western Cape. According to SABC News, he alleged that he received intimidating threats from O'Sullivan, which hindered his Parliamentary oversight duties. He said that the messages were a direct attack on an elected official.
Briefly News stories about Cedric Nkabinde
Nkabinde alleged that he went on a boy's trip with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to meet Police Minister Senzo Mchunu when he was still the Minister of Water and Sanitation. He also said that he accompanied Mkhwanazi on his errands.
Nkabinde was also caught making contradicting statements in Parliament when he appeared before the ad Hoc Committee during his first testimony. When members of Parliament pressed him for more information, he admitted that he could not remember all the details.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.