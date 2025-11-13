Cedric Nkabinde has opened up on his friendship with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff discussed a boys' trip he made with the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner

South Africans were amused by Nkabinde's statement, with some joking about how he was breaking guy code

Cedric Nkabinde testified about his trip with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which could land them in trouble with their wives. Image: @sim_bells

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Cedric Nkabinde’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee has sparked amused and astonished reactions online.

Nkabinde, the chief of staff to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, was testifying before the committee on 13 November 2025. The committee is holding hearings into allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During his testimony, Nkabinde reflected on his relationship with the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, General Mkhwanazi, but said he could not divulge all the details.

Nkabinde discusses ‘boys trip’ with General Mkhwanazi

While responding to questions from the evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, Nkabinde touched on a meeting he had with Minister Mchunu and General Mkhwanazi. The KZN Police Commissioner said that he met Mchunu shortly before he was appointed as the Minister of Police in 2024. General Mkhwanazi claimed that the meeting was arranged by Nkabinde.

Nkabinde provided more clarity on travelling with the general to see Mchunu, describing it as a ‘boys trip’.

He explained that he went with General Mkhwanazi to attend to the KZN commissioner’s ‘errands’, adding that they also stopped by to see Mchunu.

When asked what the errands were, he stated that he wrote it like that because it was General Mkhwanazi’s personal stuff.

“I think it’s safe to say, it was a boys' trip. Otherwise, me and him will get into trouble. Because I believe that his wife and my wife are watching here.”

South Africans amused by Nkabinde’s comments

Social media users were amused and astonished by Nkabinde’s statement, with some questioning his version of events.

@LuyandaMaome said:

“This story is implausible. Who takes a friend along to go meet his external technical support officer?”

@Lesley380196 stated:

“He's joking himself out of the mess. Sies.”

@lashiasn added:

“Nkabinde is lousy at keeping secrets.”

@__zamo said:

“This guy is sus. Malema asked a good question about this meeting with Mchunu, but instead, he makes stupid jokes.”

@AobakweMushi said:

“He will be kicked out of WhatsApp groups because what’s this? Telltale.”

@MashaRostovv questioned:

“Don't be fooled by this trick; he's diverting focus from himself. He seemed to enjoy the spotlight too much, throwing his boss, Senzo Mchunu, under the bus in the process. Why would you expose yourself on national television, knowing your wife and children are watching?”

@MsaMs904 stated:

“He broke the gentleman's code this one.”

@Mlandzeni1 asked:

“South Africa is a joke, though. How did a guy like this end up being a Chief of Staff for a minister?”

