The African National Congress has made a decision on Senzo Mchunu's request for special leave

The Police Minister asked for special leave from the party duties following allegations made against him

South Africans weighed in on the ANC's decision, sharing mixed reactions to the latest development involving Mchunu

Senzo Mchunu has been granted special leave from ANC duties. Image: GovernmentZA

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has been granted special leave from all African National Congress (ANC) activities.

The Minister of Police was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 July 2025, but the leave only related to his duties as minister. He was placed on leave following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that Mchunu pushed to disband the Political Killings Task Team to shield criminal cartels that were operating in the country.

Mchunu continued to serve as a member of the ANC, until the party decided to grant his request on 11 November 2025. Mchunu is a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC).

Senzo Mchunu was granted special leave from his ministerial duties by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2025. Image: GovernmentZA

Fikile Mbalula confirms Mchunu has been granted special leave

During a media briefing on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, in Johannesburg, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the party granted Mchunu’s request for special leave.

“The National Working Committee has recommended that Comrade Senzo Mchunu’s request for special leave from the activities of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee be granted,” Mbalula stated.

The decision is a direct U-turn from the party’s previous stance that Mchunu would continue organisational duties despite his expressing his willingness to step aside.

Mbalula added that according to the ANC’s guidelines and procedures, members who are charged with corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside. He emphasised that Mchunu was not indicted on any corruption or serious criminal charges and stepped aside voluntarily.

South Africans react to the ANC’s decision.

Social media users weighed in on the ANC’s change of tune, sharing mixed reactions to the news.

Magz Sathekge-Mphoshomane stated:

“Leave while on leave.”

Tebogo Mogajane noted:

“Special leave, not handcuffs.”

Natasha Johnson-Adonis asked:

“With full pay? Then it's a holiday.”

Lieutenantt Generall Mkhwanazi Juniorr humorously suggested:

“Stepping aside from political duties means stepping aside from contesting for the deputy president position.”

Msindisi Dube added:

“Presidential ambitions have also been placed on hold. The ANC has a strategy of safe landing for its comrades. They want us to forget about him and will come out the other side as the Ambassador to France.”

Karabo Mpolokeng stated:

“It was his decision. They are just granting him his wishes.”

Le Sediiey Møw Flävöůr said:

“South Africa is a movie. Every day you will be shocked.”

Mchunu to appear before the ANC's Integrity Commission

Briefly News reported in October 2025 that Mchunu was asked to appear before the Integrity Commission of the ANC.

The party wanted Mchunu to appear as he faces numerous allegations of corruption and political interference.

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's appearance, sharing hilarious reactions to the news.

