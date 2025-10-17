The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, said in Parliament that President Cyril Ramaphosa is aware of the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

He appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

Mchunu said that he consulted with the president before disbanding the PKTT after facing tough questions from Parliament

Senzo Mchunu informed Cyril Ramaphosa about the PKTT's disbandment. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee and said President Cyril Ramaphosa knows about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

Mchunu spoke in Parliament on 17 October 2025 after facing questions from Members of Parliament. Mchunu began his testimony on 16 October 2025. His testimony comes three months after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of dfisbs ding the PKTT.

Mchunu consulted Ramaphosa

Mchunu said that he and Ramaphosa had a conversation, and said he informed Ramaphosa about the disbandment after the fact. He said that he had a little discussion and did not give a presentation about the disbandment of the PKTT.

