Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde Caught Lying in Parliament

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, was caught contradicting his statements in Parliament

Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system

Members of Parliament slammed Nkabinde, and some, including Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema, called for him to go home

Julius Malema criticised Ad Hoc Committee witness Cedrick Nkabinde. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde contradicted the statements he made about meeting Mchunu and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in the Western Cape on 13 November 2025. He was answering questions about statements he made about meeting Mogotsi and Mchunu. Nkabinde gave different dates for the meetings. When members of Parliament pressed him for more information, he admitted that he could not remember all of the details because his gadgets had been confiscated.

Members of Parliament slam Nkabinde

Members of the Ad Hoc Committee, including Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema and ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James, took Nkabinde to task. They criticised him for his testimony.

Malema said Nkabinde's statements could be interpreted as lying under oath because he did not have his gadgets. He said the information written on his statement is not worth the paper it's written on. He called for the proceedings to end because of the contradictions.

"It's thumb-sucked. Why should we proceed with these proceedings if you're saying you don't remember anything before or after, and when you're caught, you change?" he said.

Malema read Nkabinde's statement when he admitted to knowing Mogotsi. He then pointed out that he gave specific dates in the statement, only to claim he doesn't remember.

Nkabinde responds

In response to Malema's criticism, Nkabinde said that he was advised to guess when he could have met Mogotsi and Mchuny. He added that he cannot be precise in dating the call he received from KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He admitted that it was an oversight for him to mix the dates.

Cedrick Nkabinde discusses "boys' trip" with Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nkabinde opened up about a trip he and Mkhwanazi undertook.

Nkabinde said that he accompanied Mkhwanazi to attend to his errands as the commissioner. He said they stopped by to see Mchunu. He hinted at Mkhwanazi having a side-chick.

