Parliament Responds to Brown Mogotsi’s Request for Security Ahead of Ad Hoc Appearance, SA Divided
- Brown Mogotsi requested more security for himself and his family ahead of his Ad Committee appearance
- The North West businessman will appear before Parliament to answer allegations about links to corruption
- South Africans weighed in on Mogotsi's request for more security and Parliament's response to him
WESTERN CAPE - Brown Mogotsi will not be getting any additional security ahead of his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.
The controversial North West businessman is expected to take the stand later in November 2025. Mogotsi is linked to the allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.
The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner naming Mogotsi, claiming that he tried to influence police operations through his political connections.
Parliament responds to Mogotsi’s request for security
Following a meeting on Monday, 10 November 2025, to discuss the ongoing hearings, chairperson Soviet Lekganyane told Parliamentarians that Mogotsi raised the issue of security in a letter to the committee.
The businessman reportedly enquired about beefed-up security for him and his family, but Lekganyane said that Parliament could not offer him any extras.
“We had to get our legal team to respond to his letter and say Parliament can only provide transport and accommodation services. The issues of security and any other matter lie outside of the services we can provide as Parliament,” Lekganyane said.
Why does Mogotsi want more security?
The businessman raised concerns about his safety following an alleged assassination attempt on 3 November 2025. Mogotsi claimed that he was driving in the Vosloorus area when armed men opened fire on his vehicle.
According to Mogotsi, the suspects were allegedly driving in a white bakkie and were following him. He initially did not open a case with the police, but eventually gave a statement to officers after he was traced.
Cyril Ramaphosa waiting for Madlanga Commission report before addressing allegations, SA unimpressed
What you need to know about Mogotsi
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirms that he knew Mogotsi, but that he was only a comrade.
- General Mkhwanazi discussed how Mogotsi reached out to him with information about police operations.
- Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo shared screenshots of Mogotsi’s conversations with Vuzimusi Matlala.
- In October 2025, the Madlanga Commission gave a deadline to Mogotsi to respond to the serious allegations against him.
- The Madlanga Commission expressed concern about witness safety following the alleged assassination attempt on Mogotsi.
South Africans react to Mogotsi’s request
Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s request, sharing mixed reactions to it.
Michael Shuma stated:
“The best security for him is to appear from the police cells.”
Sweetone Mathangahle noted:
“On the other hand, if Brown has no protection in the period leading to his appearance, we might never hear what he has to say, permanently. It's beneficial to South Africa if he gets protection until his appearance. We will never know with South Africa. Protection was removed from the late Lt Col Kinnear, and he was murdered.”
Makie Thebe said:
“He is friends with Cat. He should use his friend’s security company.” Brian's Page added: “The taxpayers are now broke thanks to this bunch. He can pay for his own security.”
Nokuphila Masibi suggested:
“Give him the security. I guess everything we need to know is in the hands of this singing bird.”
Ncedisa Mapuma asked:
“Why would you give protection to a guy who shot his own car?”
Mogotsi's vehicle was reported as unroadworthy
Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.
The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.
South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.
