Brown Mogotsi requested more security for himself and his family ahead of his Ad Committee appearance

The North West businessman will appear before Parliament to answer allegations about links to corruption

South Africans weighed in on Mogotsi's request for more security and Parliament's response to him

Brown Mogotsi asked for extra security ahead of his scheduled appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Image: News24/7 Update

WESTERN CAPE - Brown Mogotsi will not be getting any additional security ahead of his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The controversial North West businessman is expected to take the stand later in November 2025. Mogotsi is linked to the allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner naming Mogotsi, claiming that he tried to influence police operations through his political connections.

Parliament responds to Mogotsi’s request for security

Following a meeting on Monday, 10 November 2025, to discuss the ongoing hearings, chairperson Soviet Lekganyane told Parliamentarians that Mogotsi raised the issue of security in a letter to the committee.

The businessman reportedly enquired about beefed-up security for him and his family, but Lekganyane said that Parliament could not offer him any extras.

“We had to get our legal team to respond to his letter and say Parliament can only provide transport and accommodation services. The issues of security and any other matter lie outside of the services we can provide as Parliament,” Lekganyane said.

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, responded to Brown Mogotsi's request. Image: Mowaneng Building

Why does Mogotsi want more security?

The businessman raised concerns about his safety following an alleged assassination attempt on 3 November 2025. Mogotsi claimed that he was driving in the Vosloorus area when armed men opened fire on his vehicle.

According to Mogotsi, the suspects were allegedly driving in a white bakkie and were following him. He initially did not open a case with the police, but eventually gave a statement to officers after he was traced.

What you need to know about Mogotsi

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s request

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s request, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Michael Shuma stated:

“The best security for him is to appear from the police cells.”

Sweetone Mathangahle noted:

“On the other hand, if Brown has no protection in the period leading to his appearance, we might never hear what he has to say, permanently. It's beneficial to South Africa if he gets protection until his appearance. We will never know with South Africa. Protection was removed from the late Lt Col Kinnear, and he was murdered.”

Makie Thebe said:

“He is friends with Cat. He should use his friend’s security company.” Brian's Page added: “The taxpayers are now broke thanks to this bunch. He can pay for his own security.”

Nokuphila Masibi suggested:

“Give him the security. I guess everything we need to know is in the hands of this singing bird.”

Ncedisa Mapuma asked:

“Why would you give protection to a guy who shot his own car?”

