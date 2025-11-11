The head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, testified about the Timothy Omotoso case

Batohi appeared before the Ad Hoc committee investigating alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

Batohi spoke about the NPA case, which resulted in Omotoso being acquitted of all the rape and sexual assault charges

Shamila Batohi discussed the Tim Omotoso case. Images: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi, has spoken about the Timothy Omotoso case. She said the NPA takes full responsibility for how the case failed.

Batohi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 11 November 2025. She was the next witness to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee, which was established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system.

Batohi answers about the Tim Omotoso case

One of the Members of Parliament asked whether Bsatohi agreed that the case did not build any confidence in the NPA among the public. She further asked what interventions were put to address the capacity challenges in the judiciary.

Batohi said she agreed that the Omotoso ruling seriously dented the NPA's reputation. She also said that the country and the committee should not judge the NPA's ability to prosecute gender-based violence cases based on one important case. She said that every day, prosecutors across the country are prosecuting sexual offenders and are securing life sentences and convictions.

Shamila Batohi was in Parliament. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at the Tim Omotoso case

The NPA received criticism after Omotoso was found not guilty of 63 charges of rape. Omotos was arrested and incarcerated for eight years after he was accused of luring young women to his church, where he had a boarding house. He then allegedly raped and held them there against their will.

Omotoso was found not guilty of the charges on 2 April 2025. He appeared before the Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape, and the judge ruled that the NPA did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Judge Irma Schoeman said that the state failed in adequately cross-examining Omotoso.

The South African Police Service arrested Omotoso shortly after he was acquitted. He was charged with contravening the Immigration Act. This was after he was declared illegal in the country.

The NPA to appeal Omotoso ruling

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority is appealing Judge Irma Schoeman's acquittal of Omotoso. This was after Omotoso was found not guilty of over 60 charges of rape.

The NPA announced in July, two months after Omotoso was found not guilty, that it had filed a request for the facts which led to the acquittal. Judge Schoman said that the State did not present a strong case. South Africans criticised the NPA and slammed the justice system for allowing Omotoso to be set free.

