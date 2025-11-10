Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s trial got underway in the Durban High Court on Monday, 10 November 2025

Jacob Zuma's daughter is charged with terrorism and incitement to commit public violence, related to the July 2021 unrest

South Africans weighed in on the court case, sharing mixed reactions to the first day of the highly anticipated trial

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared before the Durban High Court for the first day of her trial. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The first day of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s highly anticipated trial has wrapped up in the Durban High Court.

Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former State President Jacob Zuma, is charged with terrorism and incitement to commit public violence. The charges stem from the 2021 July unrest, which left more than 300 people dead and caused billions of rand in damage.

The unrest occurred after Zuma was imprisoned, with his daughter being accused of inciting looting and violence on social media. Zuma-Sambudla has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, of which she is a member, describing it as a politically motivated attack.

WhatsApp groups used to coordinate unrest

During the first day of her trial, on Monday, 10 November 2025, the court heard how approximately 164 WhatsApp groups were created to give directions and incite violence.

This was according to Brigadier Gopaul Govender, Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo. Brigadier Govender, who is the national coordinator for the investigation, was the first witness called by the State.

During his testimony, he detailed how social media platforms were used to orchestrate and direct the events that caused chaos in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“There were a total of 164 WhatsApp social media chat groups created for the sole purpose of communicating from a high level to ground forces,” Brigadier Govender said.

He added that some of the groups were created even before the unrest, and actually in June, when the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment.

Govender noted that from the 164 groups, they identified eight main ones which were responsible for providing direction, leadership, and encouraging violent protests and looting.

What you need to know about the charges against Zuma-Sambudla

South Africans are divided by Zuma-Sambudla’s speech

Social media users were divided by the case against Zuma-Sambudla, with some showing support for her and others against her.

Ndabetha Masiphula said:

“And none of those groups are linked to President Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma.”

Pfari Netshikweta asked:

“But even if that's the case, what did it achieve except hurting the same people in the same province?”

Skip Scheepers questioned:

“Whether she is guilty or not, why did it take four years for this to get to court?”

Ranel Van Der Walt stated:

“Nothing will come of this.”

Rudeness.k said:

The State failed to hold her accountable.”

Zuma-Sambudla speaks out about terrorism charge

Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla opened up about the terrorism charges levelled against her.

The MK Party member appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court facing charges relating to the July 2021 incident.

South Africans were not impressed with her defence and accused her of trying to remain relevant.

Source: Briefly News