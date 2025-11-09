The trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is expected to begin at the Durban High Court on Monday, 10 November 2025

The charges arose from the violent unrest and looting that erupted after Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment in July 2021

Zuma-Sambudla made her first appearance in the Durban Magistrates' Court on 30 January 2025

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is scheduled to stand trial at the Durban High Court on Monday, 10 November 2025. She is accused of violating the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and of encouraging violence during the July 2021 unrest that gripped parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla first appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 30 January 2025. Image: Shezwethu/X

July unrest trial resumes in Durban

Zuma-Sambudla first appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 30 January 2025, where she voluntarily turned herself in and was released on warning. The case was moved to the High Court for trial proceedings. The charges relate to the widespread riots and looting that erupted after Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. The unrest, which spanned several days, resulted in over 350 deaths and caused billions of rands in damage to businesses and infrastructure. Authorities claim that social media posts by Zuma-Sambudla and others incited violence during this time.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, now serving as a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has emerged as a key figure in her father’s political resurgence. Her trial comes at a politically charged moment, with the MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, challenging the ANC’s dominance and questioning the legitimacy of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government. The case is expected to spark renewed debate over accountability for the 2021 unrest, which remains one of the most serious episodes of civil disorder in post-apartheid South Africa.

Jacob Zuma Foundation chirps in

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has released a statement condemning what it describes as the “renewed abuse of state power” against Zuma-Sambudla. The foundation argues that the state’s case is based on a flawed premise, claiming her social media posts supposedly “incited” unrest.

According to the statement, her posts were merely reactive commentary during a time when millions of South Africans were protesting her father’s imprisonment. The foundation said that the charges aim to “criminalise freedom of speech and suppress political expression.”

The July unrest left over 350 people dead and caused billions of rands in damage to businesses and infrastructure. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the trial.

@_officialMoss said:

"Lock her up already."

@M12HNxumalo said:

"I wonder if every member of the party will be given these party resources when he/she faces such."

@SNjotini said:

"Ndlela most definitely will be the first in court to support."

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

"This one is going to jail together with Bonginkosi Khanyile."

@Bhazmento said:

"May she be arrested so MK can move forward."

