Temba Bavuma’s wife, Phila Lobi, who is the CEO of Lobi Properties as well as a philanthropist, has been by his side for most of his professional cricket career. Speaking with News24 in June 2025, the sportsman acknowledged her support, describing her as “beautiful and incredibly understanding.” He praised Lobi’s ability to embrace the rhythm of his demanding career with grace.

It takes a special person to be with an athlete, considering all the travelling they do.

Phila Lobi during her 2018 wedding (L). The real estate mogul with her husband, Temba Bavuma (R).

Key takeaways

Temba is the current captain of the South African cricket team in ODI and Test cricket .

. His wife, Phila Lobi, is a prominent figure in South Africa’s real estate sector .

. The couple has a son named Lihle , born in 2023.

, born in 2023. Despite her husband’s public career, Phila is known for maintaining a private profile.

Phila Lobi’s profile summary

Full name Phila Lobi Date of birth February 1992 (Reportedly) Age 34 years old (2026) Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Marital status Married Spouse Temba Bavuma Children 1 Profession Real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist

Temba Bavuma’s wife, Phila, is a Langa native

Like her husband, Phila Lobi was born and raised in the Langa township of Cape Town. Although her date of birth and age remain largely speculative, various sources reported that she was 26 at the time of her 2018 wedding to Temba. On 10 February 2026, the cricketer took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday, Mama ka Lihle. Blessings on blessings.

Philanthropist Phila Lobi.

Phila and Temba’s love story began over a decade ago

Lobi and Bavuma were introduced by a mutual friend around 2010. Although he “knew of her” beforehand because of their shared hometown, it was this introduction that sparked romantic interests. The duo exchanged nuptials on 26 August 2018 after dating for four years.

Their wedding ceremony at The Conservatory in Franschhoek was attended by just over 100 guests, including fellow cricketer Kagiso Rabada, who serves as a groomsman. According to News24, Temba penned a heartfelt Instagram post for the attendees after the nuptials. He wrote:

Thank you to everyone who was part of our day and made it as special as it was.

The couple welcomed their “bundle of joy” five years after the wedding

Temba and Phila’s only child, Lihle, was born in October 2023. On 30 March 2024, the cricket player posted his son on Instagram for the first time to mark his 6-month birthday. His caption read:

I am not the emotional or affectionate type, but this little man has me in my feels. Your mother and I are grateful to have you in our lives. Thank you, son, for helping us see that there is way more to life than it seems.

Temba Bavuma and Phila Lobi with their son, Lihle.

In May 2024, Bavuma posted a photo of his wife and son, writing:

Happy Mother’s Day!

Phila Lobi is a real estate mogul: A closer look at her professional life

In 2018, Phila established the Phila Lobi Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to offering healthcare, education and essential resources to underprivileged South African kids. She is the founder and CEO of Lobi Properties, a firm specialising in luxury property development and management in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

As a member of the South African Women in Property board, Lobi advocates for women leaders in the real estate industry. According to a Zed News report, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Exploring Temba Bavuma’s early life and career

Temba (35 as of March 2026) was born on 17 May 1990 in Langa, Cape Town, South Africa. His parents are Phumza and Vuyo Bavuma. The latter is a former journalist who worked for publications such as Cape Argus and Cape Times. Bavuma attended St David’s Marist Inanda and South African College Junior School.

Temba Bavuma during a 2025 match between England and South Africa at Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.

He is a right-handed middle-order batter

Bavuma launched his domestic cricket career in 2008, playing for Gauteng against Eastern Province. He made his franchise debut for the Lions in the 2010/11 season. Temba’s international career began in 2014.

Nearly two years later, he became the first black cricket player to score a Test century for South Africa and the first to captain the Proteas. Under his captaincy, the team made history after winning the 2025 World Test Championship final, their first ICC tournament win in over two decades.

Wrapping up

Phila Lobi has been Temba Bavuma’s wife since 2018 and they have a son named Lihle (3). Phila is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, founder of the Phila Lobi Foundation for underprivileged children, and CEO of Lobi Properties.

