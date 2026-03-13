DJ Speedsta and Blxckie's beef escalated on the timeline, after the hip hop DJ dissed Blackie's latest release

The two rap stars have never seen eye to eye, as they constantly shaded one another on social media

Fans have picked sides, with many supporting Blxckie, as many believe that Speedsta has ulterior motives

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Blxckie delivered a brutal clapback towards DJ Speedsta amid tensions. Image: Speedstabro, _blxckie

Source: Instagram

Rappers Blxckie and DJ Speedsta's beef has escalated. This is after both of them released songs on Friday, 13 March 2026.

Blckie claps back at Speedsta

After Blxckie and @K1llbrady dropped their song Trappin, DJ Speedsta took to X to throw shade towards them. He called the trap song "average", showing that he does not rate it.

"Good Morning! Dropping an average Trap song on the same day The Big Boss drop his deluxe is crazy business! Just an opinion! Wishing you all a blessed weekend! Link on the radio on Sunday evening! Podcast on Monday at 6 pm!" he said.

However, Blxckie's clapbacks were not lenient towards Speedsta. In one, he posted an AI-generated image of Speedsta in underwear and swore at him.

@lloyd_mazubane boycotted Speedsta's podcast:

"I’m sorry I can’t listen to someone talk nonsense about uSomyama just to trend, drop a hit record instead of talking bad about people who constantly drop music."

He also responded to fans who dissed the rapper on his behalf. Like @kinkyisgoated, who got a repost from the rapper for asking, "When last did MkhuluSpeed Limit hit number 1 in South African Hip Hop on Apple Charts?"

Controversial former music executive Nota Baloyi responded to Blxckie's clapback, asking the rapper to keep it clean while he sorts things out in the background.

"Hayi Sihle. You don’t use such foul language, khuzeka, did you forget you’re from uMlazi? Kwanele manje! You can't let mkhul Speedo speak like this and then khuza me. He must go and talk smack to someone else, not me."

Nota then advised that he will speak with Speedsta to try to resolve their differences.

Mzansi picks sides in Blxckie and Speedsta's beef

Below are some of the responses on X:

@maxwill_m said:

"Don't involve Nasty C in your vendetta against the yougins dawg.. Nasty C is cool with @blxckie, and supports the new age."

@sssummery shared:

"That song is better than the whole deluxe imo."

@milesbuthelezi shared:

"You are so old. Please stop embarrassing yourself."

@GUCCIAIRBAGZ replied:

"It's either you die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become DJ Speedsta."

DJ Speedsta threatens to sue muso

DJ Speedsta is said to have reached his breaking point after another budding musician disrespected him

Reports reveal that the Mayo hitmaker has threatened to sue a fellow artist after they accused him of using drugs

This follows a recent interaction between the musicians that seemed to suggest there was a brewing tension

Source: Briefly News