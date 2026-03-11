Social media influencer and S keem Saam actor Patrick Seleka's photo at Jet had social media buzzing this week

The actor is famously known for his character as Chef Katlego Peterson on the SABC1 soapie

Fans of the soapie and the popular actor commented on his latest photo on social media

'Skeem Saam's Patrick Seleka's photo at Jet gets SA talking. Images: PatrickSeleka

Source: Instagram

Actor Patrick Seleka, who plays the role of Katlego Peterson on Skeem Saam, trended on social media this week when he was spotted at Jet Store.

The talented actor previously made headlines when he opened up about abusing his wife and apologised.

Seleka, who plays a chef on the SABC1 soapie, also previously trended on social when he bagged a cooking show on Netflix.

Social media user @yourboishu shared a photo of the actor at Jet on his X account on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

"Skeem Saam actor Kat shopping at Jet," he captioned the post.

In the photo, Seleka is seen taking photos with employees at the retailer.

Skeem Saam fans react to the photo

@karrabeast said:

"Why are you attacking Skeem Saam, actors?"

@YourBoiShu_ responded:

"Am I attacking him, or am I saying he's at Jet, and there's nothing wrong with being at Jet?"

@GMTenego commented:

"Is he struggling?"

@uSduduzo7 replied:

"Why do y'all think actors are millionaires?"

@rose_themba reacted:

"He's human, and I can tell by that that he's the most down-to-earth person; money and wealth don't control him. I Stan for people like that, who don't live via what people will say but who live this life for themselves, he's super cool for real."

@mpho_seremane commented:

"Lona le nale problem, (you guys have a problem). People should shop wherever they want, regardless of how much they earn or what they do for a living. Certain standards are just for public perception; anyone should feel free to shop where they want without judgment."

@sikie4 said:

"Very good, he must spend his money wisely; he sees what’s happening to other actors."

@meshaTdot replied:

"I feel like they exaggerate their situation. I mean, I've been broke before, but I have never let myself look broke. I always fixed myself and tried to look my best even when I was not feeling it."

@OscarB_nice wrote:

"Yaz people are commenting about Jet, and whatever is wrong with that. But the elephant in the room? Is it my screen? Has my prescription expired?"

@mjaymathe2 asked:

"Are actors not allowed to shop at Jet?"

'Skeem Saam' viewers react to a photo of Patrick Seleka at Jet. Images: PatrickSeleka

Source: Instagram

SA drags Skeem Saam's Patrick Seleka after emotional abuse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Skeem Saam star, Patrick Seleka, opened up about his broken marriage to his wife, Mmabaneng Seleka.

The actor took to social media with a video addressing the nation to admit that he has been emotionally abusive towards his wife.

In the lengthy video, the content creator confessed that he was the reason behind his wife's depression because of cheating and her taking antidepressants.

Source: Briefly News