Skeem Saam actor, Patrick Seleka has opened up about his breaking marriage to his wife, Mmabaneng Seleka

He took to social media a video addressing the nation to admit that he has been emotionally abusing her

In the lengthy video, he confesses that he is the reason behind his wife's depression because of cheating and taking anti-depressants

Patrick Seleka has spilt hot beans about the noise surrounding his marriage made by his wife, the beautiful Mmabanenfg Seleka.

The DJ who acts on Skeem Saam as Katlego recorded a video to confess big news.

Patrick Seleka has admitted that he is the cause of his wife Mmabaneng Seleka's depression. Images: @patrickseleka

Katlego Seleka confesses to emotionally abusing his wife

In the viral video posted by @MDNnewss on X, he starts the clip by saying he needs to set the record straight to Mzansi that he is the cause of his wife being depressed because of his cheating and having a generally bad attitude in his marriage. He said in part:

“I have been getting a lot of messages about the last post my wife shared about her depression. I just want to put it out there in the open... The main reason my wife is going through the depression is because of me. I am the main reason she’s been depressed for so long.”

“It all started from the beginning of our marriage. I wasn’t a good person. I did a lot. I’ve been emotionally abusive, and it took me a while to see that."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi not impressed by Patrick's apology

Social media users were not buying his apology, with some calling him a loser:

@with_praises weighed in:

"The things women put up with to stay married."

@_babybearr said:

"Oh, there goes another abuser who wants to be applauded for admitting that he is an abuser."

@Swart47321327 was not buying it:

"He’s acting and he won’t stop abusing her. She must just file for divorce because abusers can’t be fixed."

@Nanazi45230605 was shocked:

"People look happy in pictures, kanti they are abused in real life."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"He looks like the type though, I’m not surprised."

