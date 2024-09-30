The Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka recently opened up about abusing his ex-wife

The actor confirmed that he was emotionally abusing his wife during their marriage and also apologised for his actions

Patrick also mentioned that he now has a new partner whose name is Tshepang and that he is happy with her

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Patrick Seleka talked about his ex-wife. Image: @patrickseleka

Source: Instagram

The South African actor and TV host Patrick Seleka has again made headlines.

Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka admits to abusing his ex-wife

The Skeem Saam actor became the talk of the town again regarding his abuse of his ex-wife, Mmabaneng Seleka. The star has opened up about the abuse and him moving on with his new partner, Tshepang.

According to Daily Sun, Seleka has admitted to emotionally abusing his wife Mmabaneng during their marriage and also asked for forgiveness. The actor, who bagged a Netflix gig, also introduced his new partner, Tshepang, and mentioned his happiness with her.

Talking about his contribution to his ex-wife's depression, Seleka said:

"I have been emotionally abusive, I should say, and it took me time to actually see that. I'm coming out to her and her family right now and also everyone on that note, I humbly apologise for everything I have done to her and the damage I have caused her."

Speaking about his new partner, the 32-year-old media personality mentioned:

"The year 2023 has been perfect for me. It has been great, I must say. Life has moved on, and I'm very happy now with my new partner Tshepang and nothing thing is that my cooking show on Netflix has also been nominated for the South African Television and Film Awards (SAFTAs)."

