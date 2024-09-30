The Skeem Saam director Ricardo Ricwa Klassen recently bagged a South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs) nomination

The local drama series director was nominated under the Best Achievement in Directing category

Sharing with Briefly News, Ricardo said that he was happy being nominated for the awards and that he will continue building his mane in the directing space

‘Skeem Saam’ director Ricardo Klassen landed a SAFTA nomination. Image: Supplied

From the cast to the crew, the local drama series Skeem Saam has received many nominations at the SAFTAs this year.

Skeem Saam director Ricardo bags SAFTA nomination

The South African Flim and Television Awards (SAFTAs) are back with a bang, and the local drama series Skeem Saam bagged most of the nominations.

Recently, Skeem Saam director Ricardo Ricwa Klassen was also nominated for the prestigious Best Achievement in Directing awards category. Actor Clement Maosa also bagged a nomination at the SAFTAs for his role on Skeem Saam.

Klassen, who has proudly been in the industry for over eighteen years, has already been nominated for a Royalty Soapie Award and won a Next Gen Award. Furthermore, he has edited over 400 episodes and directed over 180 episodes for television.

Ricardo shared with Briefly News that he was happy to be nominated for the awards and would continue building his mane in the directing space.

He said:

"I am determined and focused on continuously building a name for myself in the directing space, I have excitingly welcomed the nomination and yet still have my eyes set on doing even more."

Mzansi congratulates MaNtuli on her dream home

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of MaNtuli's excitement after finally getting her dream house. In the show's latest episode, the Seakamela matriarch was overjoyed, greeting neighbours and passersby from her balcony after moving from her smaller, humble abode.

MaNtuli Seakamela, played by Dieketseng Mnisi, works hard and has raised remarkable children, so it was only fitting that they repay her efforts by making her dreams come true. Kwaito finally got his mom her dream house, a stunning double-storey mansion with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

