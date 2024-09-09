Kgomotso Christopher is thrilled after being nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 18th annual SAFTAs for her role in Netflix's Fatal Seduction

Taking to Instagram, she celebrated the nomination, calling it a rainbow in her sad time and congratulated fellow nominees

Fans and celebrities, including Thando Thabethe and Thembi Seete, flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, praising her performance

Veteran South African actress Kgomotso Christopher shared a sweet reaction after being nominated at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards.

Kgomotso Christopher celebrated her SAFTA nomination with a touching post. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Kgomotso Christopher reacts to SAFTA nod

Top actress Kgomotso Christopher is over the moon after bagging the Best Actress in a TV Drama nomination for killing her role in the Netflix thriller Fatal Seduction.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kgomotso celebrated the nomination and also congratulated fellow stars nominated in the same category. The seasoned actress also shared that the news came at the right time, as she was going through a rough patch. Part of her post read:

"Our producer called this moment…a rainbow in my sad time…indeed it is🌈. Thank you @saftassa…my first nomination in the Best Actress in a TV Drama category🙏🏾

"Congratulations to my fellow nominees and gorgeous industry colleagues @nomzamo_m , my darling @shannonesra_official …leading ladies! 🎬"

Mzansi congratulates Kgomotso Christopher

The actress's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities. Many said she deserved to win the award because she nailed her role.

@thando_thabethe said:

"We love you 😘😘😘😘"

@mokoenalive wrote:

"Love you & Proud of you KG & @natramabulana l. Super deserved ✊🏽"

@thembiseete_ added:

"Congratulations, my twinnie💐❤️🙏🏾👑🙌🏾"

@gail_mabalane commented:

"Congratulations my sis!!!! 🥳 So well deserved!!!! 💝"

@nolwazishange said:

"A worthy nomination it is. Congratulations! ♥️"

@redmadnessness said:

"Huge congratulations!! Screamed when I saw this🔥❤️"

Nomzamo Mbatha Bags the Septimius Award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha is getting the international recognition she deserves, and we are happy for her. The star who has been flying the country's flag high recently won big at the 2024 Septimius Awards.

Congratulations are in order for South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently won the Best African Actress award for her role in the top drama series Shaka Ilembe. Nomzamo plays King Shaka's mother, Queen Nandi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News