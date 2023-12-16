One of South Africa's biggest TV shows, Skeem Saam, was trending on social media for their latest episode

Clement Maosa and Amanda Manku's characters on Skeem Saam are a couple who just hit a big milestone in the fictional world

South Africans flooded social media with the reactions to the wedding of beloved characters Lizzy and Kwaito

Skeem Saam writers won South Africans over once again. Two characters, played by Clement Maosa and Amanda Manku, walk down the aisle.

'Skeem Saam's Lizzy and Kwaito, played by Clement Maosa and Amanda Manku 's characters, got married in a Pedi wedding. Image: Instagram/ @skeemsaam12

Online users on X tweeted about the fictional wedding between Lizzie and Kwaito. Many people commented that they were touched by the storyline.

Skeem Saam's Lizzy and Kwaito get married

Actors Clement Maosa and Amanda Manku's characters on Skeem Ssaam were a couple of the moment. Lizzy and Kwaito got hitched in a red Pedi-themed wedding.

See a post of the cast celebrating the TV wedding below:

SA raves about Skeem Saam wedding

Many people commented that the Skeem Saam TV show writers created realistic stories. People applauded the writers for making everything feel authentic.

ingrid_rsa said:

"Everything seemed so real this was a perfect perfect wedding."

kajo.kg begged:

"Please marry her in real life."

tlalasz wanted to see more:

"It should have been a 1 hour part special shem."

@slaymagogo admitted:

"I was so emotional as if this is really happening…I love it when people get married."

@nyaneann gushed:

"Beautiful. Love is beautiful."

Skeem Saam remains top-rated TV show

One of the most-watched TV shows in the country is Skeem Saam. The soapie beat Generations to become the second most watched in Mzansi.

Mzansi congratulates MaNtuli on her dream home

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of MaNtuli's excitement after finally getting her dream house. The Seakamela matriarch was overjoyed in the show's latest episode, greeting neighbours and passer-byes from her balcony after moving from her smaller, humble abode.

MaNtuli Seakamela, played by Dieketseng Mnisi, works hard and has raised remarkable children, so it was only fitting that they repay her efforts by making her dreams come true.

Kwaito finally got his mom her dream house, a stunning double-storey mansion with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Skeem Saam actor, portrayed by Clement Maosa, welcomed viewers into the home with a short video tour and spoke about how long it took to make his mom's dream a reality:

