Rachel Kolisi finally released her highly anticipated book, Falling Forward , and people began sharing their first impressions

A fan of the former wife of Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi posted snippets of Rachel Kolisi's candid confessions about her journey toward healing

The philanthropist's book went into detail about her struggles, especially during her divorce from Siya Kolisi and subsequent career shift

Rachel Kolisi's Falling Forward has touched supporters who grabbed their copies soon after its launch day on 12 March 2026. Siya Kolisi's former wife garnered attention with a recent candid interview on 94.7 FM when she went into detail about being a housewife.

Rachel Kolisi's 'Falling Forward' reveals divorce from Siya Kolisi pushed her to the edge. Image: Rodger Bosch / Getty Images / Top Billing

Source: UGC

The former rugby WAG made revelations about her married life, leaving people curious if there were more details about her life in Falling Forward. Rachel offered readers a moving retelling of healing through her life's most challenging moments.

A Rachel Kolisi fan @adultmatricstudent shared excerpts from Falling Forward, which moved her the most. In one paragraph, Rachel detailed surviving rape two times in her life. She said a hard lesson was realising and believing that she was not to blame, and she did not invite it.

In another paragraph, Rachel details that she survived severe depression, which led to her trying to take her own life three times. The "most recent time" she thought of self-harming to escape life was during her public divorce from Siya Kolisi, and when she was dismissed from the Kolisi Foundation. Both were instances when Rachel thought that maybe if she were not alive, it would be easier. Rachel wrote that this time she was aware:

"It was a fearful thought, contemplating escaping a situation I could not control. But I could identify what it was and knew who to talk to, and I knew those feelings were wrong."

The woman who shared the Falling Forward excerpts was deeply touched, saying she was in tears while reading the book. See the post that the supporter of Rachel's book shared:

South Africa supports Rachel Kolisi

People felt that Rachel was a strong survivor. People were moved. A fan admitted she could relate to Rachel's rough life experiences.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have a family of four children, including their siblings, whom they formally adopted. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Lathitha appreciated Rachel:

"We're not too different."

Check out Briefly News readers' comments about Rachel's finances while married:

Rachel Kolisi will never give up Siya's surname

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi finally addressed the persistent public curiosity about her name after the divorce, opening up about the deeply personal reasons behind her decision to keep the Kolisi surname.

In a candid interview on 947 on 11 March 2026, the businesswoman and philanthropist revealed that her choice was primarily rooted in her putting her children first. Coming from officially publishing her book, Falling Forward, and a documentary of the same name, the mother of two is using her platform to redefine what it means to move on with dignity and purpose.

As the spotlight returns to her marriage to the rugby player, Rachel says she wants to move past being seen only as Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, as she is her own person with her own journey and her own achievements.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News